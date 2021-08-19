An Arlington woman is suing the city after she was seriously injured from falling on cement steps at Half Moon Beach.
Jill Hegel was visiting Half Moon Beach at Stage Fort Park with her two young grandchildren on July 7, 2019. Her grandchildren hurried down a set of cement stairs at the beach, and following them, Hegel tripped and fell down the steps.
The fall was down “the cement steps, rocks, and the stump of a large tree located next to the cement stairs,” according to the lawsuit filed by Hegel’s attorney, William T. Kennedy, P.C. The suit claims she lost consciousness and suffered serious injuries such as head trauma, a large hematoma on her forehead, laceration above her upper lip, right shoulder injury, abrasions on her right shoulder, arm, hand and her back, and permanent scarring.
Kennedy did not return a request for comment by the Times’ deadline.
Hegel and her attorney are seeking judgment against the city of Gloucester for multiple damages pursuant to state law, attorney’s fees, costs and other relief. They are demanding a trial by jury of all issues so triable, including negligence, gross negligence, breach of contract, violation of state law, and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to Kennedy’s filing, the city had a duty of care to Hegel to maintain the cement stairs leading to the beach in a reasonably safe condition. The filing claims the city breached its duty by failing to service the stairs, warn of the danger of the stairs, and to abide by applicable law, codes, standards and practices associated with the safe and proper access and stairways to public places.
The city, Kennedy stated, also breached its contract by permitting the premises to become unsafe for patron use and hazardous to lawful visitors.
The lawsuit notes that the city violated state law as it “ignored the most fundamental safety provisions by failing to provide a means of secure and safe egress for park and beach patrons.”
Kennedy also keyed into the allegation that Hegel, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, was denied from safely accessing the beach due to her disability and the city’s negligence in providing adequate access.
The city’s response
The city’s attorney filed a request on Aug. 17 to transfer the case from state to federal court.
Justin Amos of Pierce Davis & Perritano filed the notice on behalf of the city, explaining that “this is a suit of a wholly civil nature brought in a Massachusetts state court.”
He added that the action is pending in Superior Court in Middlesex County, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts is the proper forum for the suit to be heard.
Amos declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.
