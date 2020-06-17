Woman offers free meditation classes to police

ROWLEY — In a gesture of peace and unity toward Rowley police officers, the minority owner of a wellness spa in Magnolia offered meditation services to help them cope with what Rowley Chief Scott Dumas called “prevalent negative” feelings toward police.
Rowley resident Meah Starr Kadziela, owner of MajaEden Wellness, 6 Lexington Ave., said she visited the Rowley station June 3 and offered her spa’s services to the officers for free.
“I just really want to bridge this and I think it will really help them,” Kadziela said. “Peace and extending an olive branch.”
The longtime resident said she entered the police station with trepidation. She said her car has been pulled over in other communities because of her skin color but never in Rowley.
“I was scared, really scared to walk in, but it was very poignant in my life,” Kadziela said. “Why am I scared? Because I am me and I am voluntarily walking into a police station.”
But it did not take long for Kadziela to realize the visit was well worth it, saying the officers and Dumas were warm and welcoming.
“I was met with such kindness,” she said.
Dumas praised Kadziela for “looking beyond rhetoric” and promoting unity between his department and the community it serves.
That unity has been tested in recent weeks after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Floyd’s death has prompted hundreds of mostly peaceful protests in cities big and small and raised questions about perceived systemic racism and brutality within law enforcement agencies from coast to coast.
Dumas acknowledged that Floyd’s killing has unfairly painted police officers with a “broad brush,” but said it was understandable.
“Anybody who wears a badge is stressed these days,” Dumas said.
Kadziela said the idea to visit the police station was spur of the moment. But prior to stopping by, she read a news article that described how some Canadian law enforcement agencies have been lining up meditation classes for their officers.
For several years, Kadziela has been teaching meditation at home and more recently in her Magnolia-based studio. But for Rowley police officers, she is offering her services for free.
“I just really wanted to help,” Kadziela said.
