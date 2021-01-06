Woman still missing a year later

A little less than a month away from the year anniversary of the disappearance of Abbie Flynn of Gloucester, the investigation continues.
The year-long search has uncovered "nothing significant" as to the 59-year old's whereabouts, Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, Flynn readied to host a party at her Saint Louis Avenue home. After she had completed the preparations that day, Flynn told her son around 4 p.m. that she was going to go for a walk.
When two of her guests arrived at 6 p.m. and she was not home, they called the Gloucester police to report her missing.
Flynn never returned home.
At the height of the investigation last February, Gloucester police collaborated with the Gloucester Fire and Harbormaster departments, State Police Helicopter Air Wing, Coast Guard, and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) to conduct searches.
Approximately 80 police personnel spent days searching, receiving assistance from aircraft equipped with highly sensitive cameras and thermal imaging equipment. About 20 police dogs were also used in the search.
Carrie Kimball of Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday that the Gloucester Police Department continues to lead the investigation of the case.
As Flynn is known for being an avid wildlife photographer, Conley and his team set up searches along the seashore and the local trail systems.
As the police continued their search, the community came together to call the station with tips and hang about 5,000 "missing person" posters across the city in hopes of helping in the investigation.
Katerina Shim Jensen Graham, a high school classmate of Flynn's, headed the distribution of the flyers.
"We all know it's not 'what' you know, but sometimes 'who' you know that can carry the ball forward," Graham wrote on her Facebook wall at the time of the distribution. She encouraged others to share the photo of Flynn and keep the search going.
Conley said the department has received a number of phone calls from various people who have claimed to be psychics and have information about Flynn.
Follow-up with these individuals has not produced any "actionable information," he noted.
Twelve days after Flynn went missing, her brother spoke up about how the family felt supported by the community during such a difficult time.
"We just want people in Gloucester to know that they have amazing people here," Brian Flynn said. "We knew that, but now we really know that."
Conley said Monday that the Police Department continues to maintain contact with Flynn's family, adding Detective Thomas Quinn "speaks to them on a regular basis."
When seeking to follow-up with Flynn's family on Tuesday, a reporter was told by Conley that her family indicated their wish to remain private.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.