BOSTON (AP) — Police say a woman who got out of a ride-hailing vehicle inside a highway traffic tunnel in Boston suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by another vehicle.
State police say the woman got out of the vehicle inside the O'Neill Tunnel at about 7:45 a.m. Monday. The tunnel carries Interstate 93 under downtown Boston and is not open to pedestrians.
The 29-year-old woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The male driver of the vehicle that struck the woman and the woman driving the ride-hailing vehicle both remained at the scene.
It remains unclear why the victim got out in the tunnel.
No names were released.
The accident and following investigation tied up traffic for some time during the morning rush hour.
