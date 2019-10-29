The door to freedom has opened for a woman convicted of committing a grisly Gloucester murder more than 20 years ago.
Barbara Goucher, now 54 but 33 at the time of the crime, was judged "suitable" for parole" on a vote by the Massachusetts Parole Board last week. Goucher was sentenced to life after being convicted in 1999 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of fellow Gloucester resident Florence "Bunny" Munroe in the latter's Mansfield Street home.
According to testimony at the time, Goucher stabbed Munroe 108 times in an hours-long attack on Feb. 28, 1998, during which Goucher dozed off after taking some Klonopin, awoke to find Munroe still alive, and began stabbing her again. She was denied parole in 2013 and 2017, when she was told she could re-apply within two years.
During a Parole Board hearing in March this year, however, Goucher successfully made her case to four of the six sitting members of the board, with two voting again to deny parole pending another two-year review.
"Ms. Goucher has demonstrated a level rehabilitative progress that would make her release compatible with the welfare of society," Pamela Murphy, the Parole Board's general counsel, wrote in the board's decision, released Oct. 23.
That is not the sense Tammy O'Donnell, one of Munroe's five children, has. O'Donnell, a Gloucester native who now lives in Strafford, New Hampshire, who testified at the March hearing.
"We're all in shock," she said Tuesday. "I just was not expecting it this time. I thought she might get it eventually, but not at this time. We are all in absolute disbelief."
Conditions apply
One of the conditions attached to Goucher's eventual release by the Parole Board is that she have no contact with Munroe's family. Despite that, O'Donnell pursued a restraining order against Goucher on Tuesday. The Parole Board ruling is not subject to appeal, she and Carrie Kimball, communications director for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, confirmed.
"We're still trying to see what we can do, if there is anything we can do," said O'Donnell, who was the person who found her 50-year-old mother's body after the 1998 slaying.
Other conditions attached by the Parole Board will require that, once free, Goucher must wear an electronic monitoring device, remain at home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and abstain from liquor and drugs while being subject to testing, all after spending the next six months in a long-term residential treatment facility. She must also check in with a state parole officer on the day of her ultimate release.
In its ruling, the parole board indicated that Pathways and Restorative Justice workshops within the corrections system have helped Goucher identify her anger "triggers," and "comprehend the pain and suffering she caused the victim and her family." The board also cited Goucher's success through various Alcoholics Anonymous programs, and that she has been "consistently employed throughout her incarceration" and noted she serves as a dog handler for the American Vet program.
"Ms. Goucher has maintained a positive deportment and understands and practices non-violent conflict resolution," the board decision reads.
DA's objections
The board's decision came over the objections of the DA's office, which cited disciplinary reports as a "concern" regarding Goucher's progress.
"The defendant has continued to accrue disciplinary reports, despite all of her programming," assistant Essex County assistant DA Elin Graydon argued at the March hearing and in a letter of opposition, records show. She and O'Donnell noted that of three women speaking out in Goucher's support — and identified as her friends — two were also convicted killers.
Rhonda Adjutant fatally stabbed a customer during a physical altercation while she was working as an escort; Adjutant pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on April 26, 2005, and was sentenced to a state prison term of 6 years to 6 years and one day. A second Goucher witness, Lauren Alleyne, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2005 for her role in the brutal first-degree murder of a young woman in connection with a gang initiation, while the third pro-Goucher witness, Deb Girouard, pleaded guilty in 2009 in Norfolk Superior Court to conveying a disguise into a penal institution and delivery of articles — including saw blades — to an inmate she was helping in an escape attempt.
"It's obviously disappointing," Kimball said of the board's finding. "But I think that, with every (parole) attempt the chances for getting it get better.
"The Parole Board considers each case individually and makes their own decisions," she said. "Every decision is specific to each individual case."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.