A woman charged with carrying heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in tissues packed into her bra drew a sentence of 18 months in jail, but will serve no time if she stays on the straight and narrow.
Heather Buonopane, 44, of Apt. 2 at 111 Washington St. entered guilty pleas in Gloucester District Court last week to possession of Class A and Class B substances with intent to distribute.
Judge Michael Patten sentenced her to a 18-month jail term but suspended it through July 2021, meaning that Buonopane does not have to serve time now but would face the full term if convicted of any offense during that period.
A case of simple possession of a Class A substance was dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.
Buonopane was one of two women charged in transporting the drugs into Gloucester in a June in a case that spotlighted aspects of how police tackle the city's street drug trade.
According to the police report, Detective Jonathan Trefry was on surveillance outside the 7-Eleven store on Maplewood Avenue when he noted a vehicle in which he recognized the two women, one a "known drug user."
Trefry wrote that police had received a tip that the women had been bringing in drugs purchased outside the city, so he decided to follow the women's car as it went through the city. He noted that the vehicle made one stop, where an unidentified man appeared to give the pair money outside the YMCA apartment building on Middle Street, while, at another stop, a woman gave the two money when they stopped at Madison Avenue and Ivy Court.
From there, Trefry followed the women as they passed through Grant Circle and pulled onto Route 128 south, and the detective noted that Beverly and Danvers police had told Gloucester officers that "Gloucester drug dealers" had been meeting others to pick up drugs in the parking lots of the Liberty Tree and Northshore malls. Trefry then followed the women's car when it pulled into a Northshore Mall parking area adjacent to Nordstrom's store, and the woman appeared to meet with another person there. Trefry ultimately lost sight of the women's vehicle when they left that area, so he headed back to Gloucester, stopped at the Route 128 Beverly rest area and waited for the women's vehicle to pass.
Once it did, he radioed ahead to Gloucester police, and officers set up to intercept the women's car at Grant Circle. As they came through, police carried out a traffic stop, and Trefry arrived on the scene, telling the women he had reason to believe they had drugs on them.
At that point, he wrote, Buonopane voluntarily reached inside her bra and took out nine individually wrapped packets – seven packages containing what appeared to be heroin or fentanyl, and two containing what appeared to be crack cocaine.
Both women were taken into custody and their car was towed from the scene.
The woman who was with Buonopane was charged with simple possession of a Class A and Class B substances, identified as fentanyl and crack cocaine. Those charges are pending in Gloucester District Court.
