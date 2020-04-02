There was no way, as recently as a year ago, that Emily Ryan ever would have imagined being where she is today. Just no way.
A year ago, the Gloucester native was a bit at sea, having left the nursing program at Salem State University for financial reasons and dabbled in the field of home health care. Then last fall, Ryan enrolled at the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy and it was if someone turned on the lights.
Today, as the world is in the grip of the global coronavirus pandemic, Ryan finds herself among the vanguard of biotech researchers and technicians working feverishly to develop diagnostic tests to quickly and accurately identify the presence of the dread COVID-19 disease in humans.
Not bad for an intern.
Ryan, 22, is in the midst of her internship at Cambridge-based Sherlock Biosciences, working on a select research team racing the clock to develop a dependable test for COVID-19 and potentially save who knows how many lives. Sherlock has partnered with Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics company, in the effort.
"Right now, we're running different tests to try to optimize the whole process, trying to figure out what works best," Ryan said. "When I'm not running experiments in the lab, I'm reading research papers to try to get a greater understanding of what's being done elsewhere."
Ryan, a 2016 graduate of Gloucester High School, began her internship at Sherlock in February, just as as the virus began its often-deadly global spread.
Six weeks later, she is at the very point of the spear. And for that, she credits the curriculum and instruction at Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute's biotechnology academy in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
"I've learned so much there," Ryan said. "It's not only taught me the basic skills I need for the lab, but how to learn better and what I need to do to handle the tasks in front of me."
But it wasn't just technical skills and applications, she said.
More than anything, her time at the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy has given her an elevated appreciation of her own skills and abilities. It has given her a confidence she never felt before.
"A year ago, I never thought I could do stuff like this," Ryan said. "I just feel far more capable now."
John Doyle, the academy's education director, said he and the rest of the faculty watched the transformation in Ryan as she made the journey from full-fledged neophyte to an increasingly accomplished biotech technician.
"As a person, she's just a ray of sunshine," Doyle said. "There's always a smile on her face and she's always excited and engaged. But I think she came into the academy with a lack of confidence. She didn't see how good she actually was. But we saw it right away."
And now?
"Now you watch her and you know she's going to be a superstar when she really gets polished in the lab," Doyle said. "She's just one of those people who needs to be continually challenged by something new and something different."
Ryan now stands as a working template for what the academy is trying to accomplish in providing non-traditional, life-science training to young students as an entree into the exploding field of biotechnology.
"When you see someone like Emily, it really shows the preparedness and the level of competency we're producing in our students," Doyle said. "This opportunity she's received, I think, speaks a lot to what the academy can do for our students."
Ryan said she is working daily with a team of eight to 10 technicians and has been inspired by the quality of the research she's observed all around her at Sherlock.
"The culture here is just awesome," she said. "If they ever offered me a full-time position after I graduate, I'd definitely take it."
Sherlock seems happy with their new intern, as well.
"Sherlock Biosciences is very fortunate to have a dedicated team working to address COVID-19, and we count both Emily Ryan and the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, as important partners in this effort,” Sherlock Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhanda said in a statement. “Our entire team is committed to making a difference at all times and having Emily as part of our team has increased the pace of the impact we will have."
Ryan declined to offer too many specifics on the team's current research to protect proprietary information.
"But I can say there's been progress," she said. "We're doing the best we can. But with the way things are right now, we all have to be a little patient."
