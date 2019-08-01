More than 100 women gathered at the Gloucester House to inaugurate 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann, a new grassroots movement run entirely by volunteers and dedicated to raising at least $40,000 annually for nonprofits on Cape Ann.
And the women in attendance used the evening to get right down to work.
They raised more than $12,500 through yearly membership fees of $400 and other donations from members leading up to and during Tuesday night’s meeting to contribute to the salary of a youth and young adult counselor for the Wellspring Educational Resource Collaborative (WERC) program. WERC aims to help Gloucester High School graduates advance in their education and careers through mentorships and resources for post-graduate opportunities.
“Cape Ann is so giving, and when I moved here eight years ago, I knew immediately that Gloucester takes care of its own ...” said Erin McKay, a member of the steering committee for 100 Who Care Cape Ann. “(On Tuesday) night, there was a wonderful spirit in the room about giving back to the community.”
WERC competed against the Gloucester Education Foundation's O’Maley afterschool program and the Grace Center Women’s Programs for funding Tuesday night. The three programs were drawn from a hat of local nonprofits that had been nominated by members of 100 Who Care Cape Ann for a chance to win $10,000 or more.
Members of the movement voted on which nonprofit to fund after a brief presentation from the member who nominated the nonprofit. The nonprofits that did not win were entered back into the hat for a chance to compete again at the next quarterly meeting in October.
Steering committee member Marilyn Short said Tuesday night’s vote was very close between the three nonprofits and the passion for giving back was evident among the women in the room.
“I loved hearing from so many (women) that they had learned a lot about the needs of the community we all love so much,” Short said. “I also loved that it was a tough decision for everyone to choose which organization they wanted to support.”
The 100 Who Care Alliance was founded in 2006 and is comprised of more than 900 chapters of women, men, teens and children who are dedicated to raising substantial amounts of money for local nonprofits.
Short heard about the movement from a friend who is a member in another city. With the help of her friends and other women who live locally, Short began planning a Cape Ann chapter earlier this year.
“Being aware of some of the needs of Gloucester and the overall Cape Ann community, I knew it would be a great addition here,” said Short.
Short and the steering committee members spoke to other chapters in the early planning stages of 100 Who Care Cape Ann, and found that members are often inspired to volunteer and contribute privately to the organizations they learned about through the movement.
“We actually saw some of this last night, with some women wanting to contribute privately to the charitable organizations that were not selected,” Short said. “We also have a group of women who will be putting together bags of toiletry items for the Grace Center.”
Short said she hopes 100 Who Care Cape Ann will continue to enhance the community’s charitable spirit.
“If you want to support our community, this is a great way to do it without requiring too much time or money,” said Short. “Each of us as individuals can only give a small amount, but together we are creating the #powerof100 and collectively we have a much larger impact.”
More information about 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann is available by visiting www.100whocarecapeann.com.
