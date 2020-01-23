At the end of the month, one local charity will be receiving $10,000 to enact positive change on Cape Ann.
The Cape Ann-based philanthropic group 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann, which supports non-profit organizations through financial giving, will meet Thursday, Jan. 30, to decide whether Gloucester Education Foundation, Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program, or the Summer Learning Loss Program of the Cape Ann YMCA receives the money.
All women within the community are invited to attend the meeting.
"It is great," steering committee member Marilyn Short said. "It builds a great sense of community."
In the hour-long meeting, Short hopes that at least 100 women will come to give $100 and vote on a charity to financially assist.
As of Tuesday, Short said 60 women had pledged to give.
Started in May 2019, 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann was created by women who seek to "help the Cape Ann community by finding at least 100 women who want to make an impact by coming to their quarterly events and pledging $100 to one-hour meetings to raise $10,000-+ to support a local Cape Ann charity," according to its official website.
"We are a giving circle that is designed to enable people who would like to be able to give to charities that don't have huge funds of money," Short said.
During the quarterly meetings, attendees hear presentations from members about the three organizations and have an opportunity to vote on the one they think needs funding the most.
"I think it is an incredible way to expand people's understanding of all the different non-profits that Gloucester has to offer," member Mary Jane McGlennon said.
Each charitable organization that was selected to present at the January meeting has plans for what it will do with the financial gift if chosen.
Gloucester Education Foundation (GEF) plans to use the gift to support the O'Maley Academy After School Program. The after-school program focuses on providing free after-school and summer programs in subjects that range from theater, to robotics to video journalism.
"It is very exciting and we are honored to be nominated for this incredible donation from the community," GEF Executive Director Aria McElhenny said. "100 Women Who Care is a really interesting way for people to give back to the organizations in Gloucester. It is an example of the power of collective giving."
The Summer Learning Loss Program of the YMCA of the North Shore, of which the Cape Ann Y is part will use the money to provide a free six-week literacy program for 52 children on the North Shore. The program provides a healthy breakfast, a morning of literacy instruction, lunch, and an afternoon at Camp Spindrift in Gloucester
And lastly, Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program will use the money for transportation, art supplies, framing and rental of an exhibition venue as it provides creative art programs for senior citizens. Resulting work from the program will be featured at exhibits at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center.
For art student Pippy Giuliano, who created the proposal for the Senior Center, the opportunity to recognize the talent and potential skills of Cape Ann's senior citizens is exciting.
"I would love to see our senior citizens not only have experiences, but also receive recognition for their artistic endeavors," Giuliano said.
The YMCA was not able to comment in time for publication.
"It is a great thing that we are able to build awareness of the needs of the community," Short said.
On Jan. 30, members of 100 Women Who Care will be meeting in the Compass Rose Room at The Gloucester House at 5:30 p.m. to decide who will receive the donation.
IF YOU GO:
Who: January's 100 Who Care meeting. Interested participants can either show up on the day of, or register at100whocarecapeann.org.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Compass Rose Room at The Gloucester House, 63 Roger St. in Gloucester
