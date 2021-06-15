DANVERS – The Women's Fund of Essex County (TWF) recently announced annual grant funding totaling $250,000 to 37 non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls.
In the past 18 years, The Women's Fund has made over 250 grants totaling more than $2.8 million to 150 organizations that provide local women and girls a path to achieve their potential by creating new opportunities and supporting their economic well-being. From skills training and employment-readiness to promoting health and well-being, financial literacy, empowerment, and mentoring, The Women's Fund supports programming targeted towards helping women and girls from across Essex County.
This year the fund offered one-year, unrestricted grants of up to $10,000 to Essex County nonprofits addressing the significant needs and impacts of COVID-19 and the societal inequities as they relate to women and girls.
Among the grant recipients are:
Beverly Hospital, Beverly | for continued support for the ‘Young Mothers and their Babies’ program.
Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, Essex County, to support new Big Sister Little Sister matches and resources throughout Essex County.
Ellie Fund, Essex County | to support free critical support services for breast cancer patients in Essex County who struggle to manage treatment access.
Essex County Community Organization, Lynn, Saugus, Peabody, Beverly, Gloucester | for leadership development training programs for immigrant women.
Family Promise, Essex County for the homeless prevention program and long-term case management.
HAWC — Healing Abuse Working for Change, Essex County, to strengthen triage services for victims of domestic violence.
SeniorCare, Cape Ann for technology consulting support for seniors who are housebound and in need of help with computer/phone training.
The Open Door, Cape Ann to support initiatives to address food insecurity in the community.
Three Sisters Garden Project, Ipswich, Rowley, Boxford and Gloucester, for programs that specifically raise organic, and healthy foods for Essex County food pantries.
YMCA of North Shore to fund a Learning Pod, a program for kindergartners through fifth-graders. With some children at the Y for the entire day and some after school, the program provides social emotional support to young children.
To learn more about The Women’s Fund of Essex County, visit thewomensfundec.org.
