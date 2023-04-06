The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts (LWVMA) and Suffrage100MA presented a Women’s History Month Celebration on Tuesday, March 28 at the Gloucester Stage Company in Gloucester.
The evening event included a screening of Suffrage100MA’s film, “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage: Looking Back, Marching Forward.”
The screening was followedf by a panel discussion, “The Work Continues!”, moderated by Pattye Comfort, executive director of LWVMA, with panelists Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, executive director of MassVOTE; Sasha Goodfriend, executive director of Mass NOW; Fredie Kay, founder and president of Suffrage100MA; and Nicole McClain, founder and president of the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
There was also a featured exhibit, “Tower of Strength: Black Women of the Suffrage Movement” presented by North Shore Juneteenth Association.
Event co-sponsors included local chapters of LWVMA, Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition (MAWOCC), and North Shore Juneteenth Association.