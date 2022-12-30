ESSEX — Pointing to a need to make major repairs at the renowned Woodman’s of Essex, the restaurant has announced it will close for much of the month of January.
“Due to a major maintenance update, Woodman’s will be temporarily closed Jan. 2, 2023 to Feb. 3, 2023. Follow the progress on social media,” a posting on the restaurant’s website states.
Steve Woodman of the family-owned business said the restaurant usually closes for a week or two during the winter.
“But this year, it’s going to be a little bit more,” he said. “The seats are old and uncomfortable. We’re updating a section of the restaurant so that people’s knees don’t hit the tops of the tables.”
The challenge, Woodman said, is to refurbish the old restaurant but also pay homage to its early days.
“We’re trying to make new stuff look old,” said Woodman. “We’re working as hard as we can to make it blend in with everything else. There’s a lot of moving pieces.”
The Essex institution has been a fixture along Route 133 since 1914.
“Ever since then, Woodman’s seafood restaurant has been serving up hearty portions of seafood and memories to generations of loyal customers!” reads the website.
The restaurant’s founder, Lawrence “Chubby” Woodman, is credited with the invention of the fried clam.
Steve Woodman said while the restaurant will be closed for most of January, the actual re-opening date may change, depending on how the project proceeds. He suggested patrons check their website and Facebook page for updates.
Work will include installing new chairs, painting, replacing fixtures and conducting the deep cleaning necessary for a 108-year-old restaurant.
But regular customers have bemoaned the restaurant closing, knowing their go-to for seafood will be off the table.
Gone, for at least a few weeks, will be regular offerings like the “all-you-can-eat fish fry” and their fish chowder, Woodman said.
“Some of the customers have been talking,” said Woodman. “Some of the customers are saying ‘What are we going to do without fish chowder for a month?’”
The regulars, he said, “will be missing the specials.”
But those regulars, as well as new customers, can anticipate new specials when the restaurant reopens, Woodman said. Those offerings will be announced on the restaurant’s website, too, along with its Facebook page.
While many area restaurants are seasonal, with some closing down for the winter months, Woodman’s is known for staying open throughout the year.
That reality is not lost on Maureen Woodman. She married into the family and has learned the value of keeping the restaurant open.
“I’ve spent my whole life trying to convince people we stay open year-round,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said that.”
Woodman said Thursday a number of customers have asked if they might be able to obtain some of the furniture and fixtures that will be removed during the renovation.
But, she also said, many of her customers have told her not to change a thing about the restaurant.
“They’ve said ‘We like it just the way it is,’” she said. “So, we want the new to look old.”
Depending on how the dining rooms are set up, the restaurant can sit between 125 and 150 people, she said.
Woodman said many memories have been created at Woodman’s, including moments from weddings and birthday parties.
One experience that stands out, Maureen Woodman said, was a customer who had undergone radiation treatment at a Boston hospital and had been looking forward to having her first meal at Woodman’s after her treatment.
“She said it was the best scallop plate she had in her life,” she said.
Never closing is a hallmark of Woodman’s. Maureen Woodman points to the pandemic when Woodman’s kept their doors open. Take-out meals were still available at that time.
“You never want to disappoint people. It’s kind of a family and community place. It’s really a gathering space and the food is delicious,” she said. “You’d never make fried clams in your house.”
