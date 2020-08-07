Everyone has had "the moment."
Whether you were attempting to summit a 4,000-footer at 3 a.m. or lounging in a beach chair on one of Gloucester's beloved shores, we've all been there.
That experience of realizing too late into your adventure that you have forgotten that thing: phone, sunscreen, wallet, rain jacket, or even shoes.
That last one hits a little too close to home.
Being prepared is paramount to making the most of your next adventure, big or small.
As students work to recollect past lessons as they prepare to go back to some semblance of school this fall, every traveler should also think back to what they learned in elementary school when packing their own bag.
Accessibility. The last thing any hiker wants is to have to stop to rummage through the bottom of their bag for bug spray as little 'squitos gnaw away at all that exposed skin. While packing your bag, think about what you might want while you are walking and organize accordingly.
Balance. To prevent backaches or a sore shoulder, think about the distance you will be traveling and what bag might be best to hold your belongings.
Complete. Do you have everything? A simple question, but so important, especially if you plan to sunrise hike the tallest mountain in New York and don't want to do it barefoot.
Dry. A common phrase on the East Coast is "If you don't like the weather, just wait five minutes." While it couldn't be more true, the weather — truly — does not care if you are prepared or not. Check the weather before you go at forecast.weather.gov or https://bit.ly/3ko6S90. Pack a layer, rain jacket, and a hat to protect you from the sweltering sun.
Equity. When traveling with others, think about who may be more experienced and who may need a lighter load. Don't give the 60-pound pack to the 8-year-old and expect your group to cruise up the next peak.
Fuel. Hanger (a level of hunger that provokes anger) and dehydration are two real things that neither you nor your partner want to have to endure while walking. Pack snacks that provide protein and always store an extra water bottle in your car.
The summer days in Cape Ann are getting hot and humid which spells for more preparation when planning, not less.
You've seen the photos of a packed Good Harbor Beach, you definitely have heard the mayor's cry to plan ahead before coming to Cape Ann, and you may have even seen that out-of-towner walking around town who is as red as a lobster fished out of the Inner Harbor.
So next time you get the urge to take to the trails, don't forget The Jackson 5's hit song while packing a bag: ABC.
