On Saturday's blissfully warm morning, one intrepid explorer stepped on to his first trail ever.
While venturing the ins and outs (and ups and downs) of Agassiz Rock, he stumbled over boulders and found his way to beautiful vistas that overlooked Cape Ann. The weather was perfect, the leaves had fallen, and this hiker had fallen in love with the dirt path — and maybe a stick or two.
Meet Spero.
The 13-week old Shiba Inu, along with a dear friend, were my trail buddies for this review of Agassiz Rock in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
As we began our journey, the wide trail brought us nto an enclosed network of passageways through the woods.
Other than the occasional incline — which was enough for Spero to look up longingly for a ride in our pack — the trail stayed level.
There are four main trails — yellow, red, orange, and blue (aka Sky's and Jax's trail) — which are all well marked by The Trustees of Reservations. As each trail seamlessly transitions into the next, Big and Little Agassiz Rock stand less than a mile apart for an easy exploration.
These two granite monoliths, according to The Trustees, are examples of giant boulders that have been carried from bedrock during the last glacier to their final resting place in the Manchester woods.
While Little Agassiz Rock has a few good lines for climbers looking for some outside bouldering, Big Agassiz Rock is tucked behind overgrown vegetation — waiting for the bold few to attempt to clamber to its peak.
Both rocks are on the red trail.
A hop, skip and a jump past the orange trail will lead any hiker to John Jr. & Megan Donovan Point, a modest lookout that reveals the tops of pines and evergreens all across Cape Ann.
The walk back to the trailhead was just as enjoyable as other pedestrians oohed and aahed at Spero's bravery in taking to the trails one paw at a time.
Also, he was pretty cute.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT AGASSIZ ROCK
Trailhead(s): Take Exit 15 from Route 128, take School Street north for 0.5 miles. The trailhead with 10 parking spots will be on the right side of the road.
Activities: Hiking, dog-walking, horseback riding, mountain biking, bouldering
Distance: 143 acres
COVID-19 status: Open
-----
FALL CONTEST
Time is running out to enter the Times' Phat Leaf Week 2020 contest.
We’re looking for an autumnal leaf that is the phattest (a colloquial term for most excellent) and the winner will be awarded bragging rights.
Either send the leaf by mail to 36 Whittemore St. or submit a photograph to tbradford@gloucestertimes.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case we have questions.
Deadline to enter is Oct. 16 at midnight. The winner will be announced in the Oct. 23 column.