When legislation written to protect wildlife and natural spaces is passed, the winds go wild.
The leaves on the trees rustle in celebration, the crickets harmonize their song, and the sedentary boulders sit in what we could only assume to be a quiet enthusiasm.
On July 23, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 310-107 to approve the Great American Outdoors Act, which would fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and make investments in the country's national park system and other public lands.
With new backing from the federal government, lands and waters such as Barrett's Farm at Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, wildlife habitats at Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Brunswick, Vermont, and forests near Masschusetts' Quabbin Reservoir will receive additional funding to support conservation efforts.
While there are no national parks east of Grant Circle, there is land seeking protection.
Just a stones throw from the Atlantic Path in Rockport, Andrews Woods offers hidden pathways with enough crooked trees to keep you entertained for quite a while.
As the public trails of Andrews Woods took me left, right, (slightly) up and (rarely) down, I met a young man focused on ensuring that the woods remain wild and well kept for those who choose to venture this hazy oasis.
And no, his name is not Andrew.
The Rockport resident walks with his dog Ollie everyday on those trails and as he walks — from what I can only observe from the spring in his step — he knows this place quite well.
Multiple groups across Cape Ann — such as Friends of Andrews Woods — are seeking for the woods to be turned over to the Rockport Conservation Commission for management as it is owned by the town and not currently protected from development.
By getting the land transferred to the commission, the young man commented, the hope is for these woods to be enjoyed by generations beyond him — a similar mission to the national parks aforementioned in this column.
But enough about politics for a moment.
With multiple entry points from Phillips and Haven avenues — some marked and others yet to be — the trails are seasonally layered with fallen leaves and lined with brush and bramble.
Even a quick jaunt through the woods will reveal trees such as oak, flowering shad, black cherry, and pitch pine. Bird lovers can enjoy the songbirds, waterfowl, and birds of prey that fly between branches.
As a newcomer to this hidden gem, I hesitated at every crossroad as the only way to navigate these woods currently is the faint sound of an occasional car and the crashing of waves against the coastline — both of which become more faint with each step traveled.
More information is available at the Friends of Andrews Woods website, andrewswoods.org.
