A long long time ago in a galaxy far far away…
Sorry. Wrong story.
In 1810 — which let’s be honest, is still pretty long ago — in a town over from Gloucester, a house was built atop a hill when the state required each municipality to store gunpowder in anticipation of a war with England.
The gunpowder storage had to be placed far enough from habitation to avoid injury and excessive damage in case of explosion. In Manchester-by-the-Sea, that meant the construction of a small brick house on the crown of a hill that overlooks downtown.
According to a plaque found at the powder house, the site used to be a landmark for mariners and “provides a spectacular view of town, shore and sea.”
And sure enough, more two centuries later, the view is the same. Surely spectacular.
Now known as Powder House Hill Reservation, the 1.4-mile loop trail is part of 53 conserved acres that sits in the middle of Manchester.
Coming from Elm Street, a beautiful stone staircase wraps around the topography to bring hikers into a trail network that is enveloped by twisting branches, thorny vines (that are currently encroaching on the trail just a tad), and pebbles.
Thanks to the town’s Open Space and Recreation Committee, there are new color-coded trail maps and aluminum trail markers to lead the way for explorers to follow— whether that is for a short jaunt or hour expedition.
Within the small parcel of land, there are four colored trails — red, orange, yellow, and blue that provide loops of various sizes.
While walking the blue trail with a furry friend, I happened upon another dog lover and her canine companion. As the two puppies played, she mentioned that the reservation was gorgeous after snowfall.
Logging that away as meteorologists note the potential for snow on Friday, we took separate paths and carried on our own ways.
What I enjoyed most about this trail was the winding trails, the up and down topography, and fallen trees bent into unusual shapes and sizes.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT POWDER HOUSE HILL
Trailhead(s): The trail can be accessed in central Manchester from Pine, Elm, Friend and Pleasant streets.
Parking is limited behind Newburyport Park off Pine Street and a small parking area on the south side of Pleasant Street. Also on Friend Street. Be prepared to do some walking to the trailhead so as not to park on private property.
Activities: Dog-walking, snow shoeing, painting, exploring.
Distance: 1.4 miles
Level of difficulty: Medium
Field notes: If you choose to bring your dog(s) on this trail, please, please, please pick up their poop and keep them on leash.