Growing up by big oak and towering maples meant hours of climbing. The leaves made for the perfect hideaway from menacing brothers, the V-shaped curves created an ideal reading nook, and the occasional squirrel scurried as a reminder that we were just guests in a place so many other creatures called home.
Many years and a coffee addiction later, a walk through Ravenswood Park transported me back to the childhood curiosity to adventure along the trail as well as vertically into the trees.
Hemlocks, maples, and a few remaining birch line the wide pathway of the park that cross-country runners would — in a pre-COVID-10 world — race.
Small vernal pools showcase the eyes of frogs who hide just below the water’s surface and dogs walked by their owners prance the dirt path, sniffing in every which way.
Ravenswood Park — with its songbirds and makeshift wooden walkways — encapsulates a child’s imagination.
But just as a child grows older, taller, and maybe even experiences a pandemic, the forest that feel like our escape is not exempt from the realities of disease.
“All you have to do is look up to see the problem,” said Susie Field, a local artist who has come to adore the park’s trails for walking and cross-country skiing.
Leaning my head back, I saw it: patches of sky unobstructed by foliage and groups of widow-makers swaying in the wind.
“During our daily walks in Cape Ann forests, when I look upward at newly budding trees, I also notice with surprise the huge numbers of skeletons of dead and dying ones,” she said, pointing out fallen birches, oaks, hemlocks, and white pines.
But why?
The land is protected by the Trustees of Reservations, so the risk of development or logging is out of the question.
Field lowered a branch of a hemlock to reveal the answer: hundreds of white spots nestled in the tree’s thin branches.
She explained that they were woolly adelgid, which has joined winter and gypsy moths and other invasive insects and traveling parasitic fungi in destroying the forest that both humans and animals consider a haven.
“The woolly adelgid is slowly killing the hemlocks. The birches are attacked by the bronze birch borer whose larvae tunnel into the vascular system of the tree for food, thereby girdling the tree and killing it. The parasitic fungus that kills the oaks travels long distances underground,” she said.
But while disease and destruction slowly kill the woods she loves, Field walks in constant awe of what is still left — running to the few surviving birch and admiring the amphibians nestled along the side pools of water.
Field — like so many other guests of Ravenswood Park — walks the woods with a childlike curiosity with hope of a better tomorrow.
ABOUT RAVENSWOOD
Trailhead(s): Drive east on Route 133 east toward Gloucester until it turns into Route 127. Turn right and follow for 2 miles until you arrive at the entrance at 481 Western Ave.
There are a few other entrances, but be mindful that these are surrounded by residential neighborhoods where parking may be limited.
Activities: Walking, cross-country skiing, bird watching, snow-shoeing.
Distance: 600 acres
COVID-19 status: Open