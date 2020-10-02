When preparing for a hiking trip, I don’t fear forgetting an extra layer, taking a wrong turn on the trail, or crossing paths with a creature of unusual size.
I fear rain.
The wet weather that waterlogs my hiking shoes, soils lunch crackers, and prunes my fingers and toes.
On one occasion, while on a multi-day trip in the Adirondacks, a particularly intense storm drenched every piece of clothing I had with me — solidifying the fact that I was having * Type 2 fun.
My hiking partner smiled and laughed, “I prayed for the weather to be what it needs to be for us to grow.”
He shrugged, looking up at the stormy sky.
While I wanted to ring his neck with my shriveled fingers in that moment, those words stuck with me like the sopping strands of hair that clung to my face.
I fear rain because it makes me uncomfortable and is different to what I think a walk in the woods should be. But is a changing environment, like a rainstorm, a bad one?
Not necessarily.
As the pitter-patter of a storm rattled my window Wednesday morning, I peeled out of bed and committed to journeying north to explore another Cape Ann trail.
What had been a light sprinkle quickly turned into a downpour as I traveled the highway and, by the time I reached the Tompson Street Reservation, puddles had formed in the gravel parking lot.
Hesitantly, I walked a trail that travels up and down, left and right, through boulder fields and over swamps. A beautiful reservation to explore, an easy place to get lost.
Before I knew it, two hours had gone by and I had discovered Mount Jacob Cemetery, a small peak to watch the sunrise, and herd paths that lead in every which way.
The weather will be what it will be, but it is our choice on how we respond to it. That is a privilege and a huge responsibility.
You can choose to head back to the trailhead, or you can choose to zip up your rain jacket, take another bite of a sandwich and keep walking.
And maybe, just maybe, jump in a puddle or two.
ABOUT TOMPSON STREET RESERVATION
Trailhead(s):
* Eagle Rock Trail is a 1.4-mile loop that begins at the Bray Street Gateway.
* Red Maple Swamp Trail is a 2.1-mile loop that begins at the Norcross Gateway on Concord Street.
* Sunset Mountain Trail is a 0.8-mile loop that begins at Mount Jacob Cemetery, 96 Fernald St.
Activities: photography, birding, dog walking, hiking, trail running, horseback running, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, sunset watching.
Distance: 320 acres
COVID-19 status: Open.
Field Notes: * Type 2 Fun is one of three types of fun that you can have on any given adventure.
Type 1 is enjoyable in the moment, enjoyable after the fact.
Type 2 is miserable in the moment, humorous after the fact.
Type 3 is miserable in the moment, miserable after the fact. But man, it sure was fun.