"Ready, set, go!"
Shoulder to shoulder, two competitors sped down the trail as they sought to clinch the title of fastest friend.
The melting snow had let the ground become impressionable, the bare trees creaked with the push of a winter's wind, and the laughter of blissful play echoed off the rocks that lined the trail.
For a split second while in focused observation of such a race, I forgot about the weight of the year that had been.
And then it happened: a misstep that would project one of the boys forward into the muddy trail, covering his front with dark, wet dirt and leaving him in last place.
#2020, am I right?
But instead of racing forward, his competitor stopped and waited to not run against, but alongside his friend.
Once the fallen athlete had picked himself up and wiped the mud from his jacket to his hand, he hobbled over to his friend.
"You ready?" he asked. And with a nod, the two bounded forward.
As they kept right to continue their friendly competition, I meandered left to find a stone seat in between the quarry and visitors center of Halibut Point State Park.
Nestled between Folly Cove and Atlantic Path, Halibut Point sits at the tip of Rockport, giving visitors an expansive view of Babson Farm Granite Quarry and the Atlantic Ocean.
And on a clear day, Mount Agamenticus of Maine and the Isles of Shoals off the coast of New Hampshire can be seen from the park.
The most common trail circles the quarry for a mile hike.
Managed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management and The Trustees of Reservations, the park also has a self-guided walking tour that leads explorers back in time to the once thriving granite industry.
Landmarks include the quarry, blocks and tackles and pulleys called a derrick, dog holes, large iron staples, grout piles, and steam-powered drills.
The park offers a particular oasis to any who may need a place to breathe after a year of ... well, you know.
This year was not a total dumpster fire, but the fires that did spark left burns that are sure to last a lifetime.
If there is one thing to take away from a year of walking the Cape Ann trails during a pandemic, however, it is that cuts and bruises can be soothed by the cool, salty Atlantic Ocean that hugs the shoreline.
And for that, we explorers are grateful.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT HALIBUT POINT STATE PARK
Trailhead(s): From Grant Circle rotary, take the third left and follow Route 127 north. After driving for about 15 minutes along Route 127, take a left onto Gott Avenue where a parking lot will be found on your right. There are over 20 parking spaces designated for the park.
From downtown Rockport, drive north on Route 127 for three miles and then turn right onto Gott Avenue to find parking.
Field Notes: A daily parking fee is charged from Memorial Day weekend through November. Price is $5 for Massachusetts residents and $20 everyone else.
Activities: Hiking, fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. There is no quarry swimming, alcoholic beverages, fires, pets off-leash, or bicycles allowed in the park.
Distance: 67 acres
COVID-19 status: The picnic area, restrooms and visitor center are closed to aid in preventing the spread of the virus. Trails are open to the public, but a mask is recommended.
Level of difficulty: Easy