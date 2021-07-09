While driving down a quiet Essex road, the ever-growing forests enveloped me until I was surrounded by green foliage on all four sides.
It was if I was transported into another world that was void of the hustle and bustle of a life chock-full of appointments, assignments and responsibilities.
It felt good. It felt right. And … It was raining.
Nonetheless, I pulled over into a dirt parking lot that has room for four to five cars, popped out of my trusty steed, and started hiking.
Immediately, the Warren Weld Woodland pulls you into an oak forest of beautiful trees, moss-covered granite, and — just a few — mosquitos.
The trailhead does have a map to help guide you on your journey. But, as always, I suggest alltrails.com to show you where you are at any given moment on the trail network.
According to Essex County Greenbelt, white, red, scarlet and black oaks are interspersed with black birch, red maple, beech, hemlock, white pine, and shagbark and pignut hickories. And if that is not enough variety for you, Greenbelt also notes that pink lady slippers, pipsissewa and wood anemone appear in these woods during the springtime.
After a few minutes of looking upward at the tree canopy, you will come across two paths: a hill to the left and a flat trail to the right. The path you choose is up to you, but both will lead you back home eventually.
Further up and further in, the trail does get a bit rocky with roots from the abutting trees crossing every which way.
Despite the rain, some roots and the occasional incline, I found my way back to the trailhead, revived by the adventures of romping the woods in a storm.
Field Note: After a heavy rain storm, be careful walking down the small hills as one misstep may land you on your behind.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT WARREN WELD WOODLAND
Trailhead: From Route 128/Exit 15/School Street/Southern Avenue: Go on School Street/Southern Avenue towards Essex. In 2.2 miles, bear left onto Apple Street. Trailhead and parking are 0.6 miles ahead on the left.
From intersection of Routes 22 and 133 in Essex: Go south on Route 22. In 0.8 miles, turn left onto Apple Street. Trailhead and parking are 0.7 miles ahead on the right.
Parking is limited to 4 cars. Park in the small turnout on your left.
*Directions are from ecga.org.
Distance: 2.1 miles.
Activities: Trail running, dog walking, bird watching, mountain biking.
Level of difficulty: Moderate terrain with connecting trails.