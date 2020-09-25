At the end of a particularly long day of wading through emails and piecing together city documents, I needed to do some good ol’ fashion romping.
The kind that requires bare feet, hair down, and a willingness to get lost for the sake of … well, getting lost.
Making my way over the bridge and into the neighboring town of Essex, I found myself marveling at the Great Marsh — the largest continuous stretch of salt marsh in New England, stretching from Essex to the New Hampshire border.
Its twists and turns among the grasslands, herons flying overhead, and inescapable smell of low tide make it the perfect backdrop to let the mind wander.
The marsh, however, does not have to be some distant landscape admired only from a far.
The Allyn Cox Reservation lends its 31 acres to an up-close and personal experience of the salt marsh, rolling hills, and neighboring historical properties.
Not even a stone’s throw from the parking lot off of Route 133 is a wealth of information at the headquarters for Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust, located on the 82 Eastern Ave. property.
According to Greenbelt’s website, the property was settled by1648 as a colonial salt marsh farm and for more than 350 years was a dairy farm and apple orchard.
The reservation acquired its name after the property was donated to Greenbelt in 1974 by muralist Allyn Cox. Having spent his summers on the property, Cox turned the barn into an art studio where he produced works that would later adorn the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Continuing on the gravel pathway from the parking lot, the reservation opens to a field with various pathways leading to and from the Essex River shore’s edge. Benches are placed throughout the reservation and a platform to view the marsh is not too far off the beaten path.
As you get further into the reservation, signs direct travelers between private properties down to Clam House Landing where kayakers can drop in to access the salt marsh and river.
Depending on the time of day you venture to the Cox Reservation, you can find dogs, kayakers, artists, and the occasional musician strumming in the field among the apple blossoms and dogwood trees.
And who knows, they might just let you sing along.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT ALLYN COX RESERVATION
Trailhead(s): Located at 82 Eastern Ave, the reservation is off of Route 133. A Greenbelt sign marks the entrance and a trailhead can be found by bearing right along the dirt road.
Activities: Canoeing, kayaking, photography, birding, dog walking, hiking, snowshoeing, picnicking, and reading a good book.
Distance: 31 acres
COVID-19 status: Open.