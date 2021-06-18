The late great leader of the transcendentalist movement, Ralph Waldo Emerson, was keen on moments.
As he led the charge toward a life of simplicity and piggy-backed on the work and practices of his friend Henry David Thoreau, Emerson was credited with saying “Life is a journey, not a destination.”
And I think that is how we should approach trails.
There are mountain peaks, watering holes, and scenic vistas. And then there is the in-between.
The places that host the salamanders, the whispering wind, and the babbling brook. The seconds that encapsulate the warmth of sunshine creeping through the trees, the tune of a bird’s song, and a butterfly’s flight among the milkweed.
These moments — and more — are what I discovered in the Magnolia Woods.
The Magnolia Woods connects the Magnolia Woods Recreational Area to Rafe’s Chasm. But that is not all it is good for.
Taking a stroll down the path less traveled opens up a wide variety of opportunities for the explorer to breathe deeply and run wild. With little elevation, this trail is great for all ages and skill sets.
The trail, while mainly a straight shot with some rocks and trees to navigate, is a tad windy so we suggest the appalltrails.com to navigate your way around.
The neighboring trails include Ravenswood, Rafe’s Chasm, and the Nelson Reservation.
And don’t forget to look for Waldo!
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT MAGNOLIA WOODS
Trailhead(s): There are two:
Magnolia Woods Recreation Area: When you first enter the recreation area, there will be a smaller parking area closest to the park’s sign. To the right, across the driveway, is the trailhead for Magnolia Woods.
Rafe’s Chasm: If you are standing at the parking lot for Rafe’s Chasm, 138 Hesperus Ave., look across the street and you will find a blue trail marker. That trail leads into the thick of the Magnolia Woods.
Parking: The best location is at the Magnolia Woods Recreation Area at 474 Western Ave. More parking can be found at Rafe’s Chasm, which has enough spots for about five cars.
Activities: Trail running, dog walking, bird watching, mountain biking