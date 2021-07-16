Do you ever stumble upon a hope of heaven? A pocket of paradise?
Well, while zipping back to the office after an assignment, I happened upon something better: Stubby Knowles Landing.
Tucked away off the busy streets of West Gloucester, this landing is a sweet oasis at the head of the Little River and offers a beautiful view of Rust Island.
The landing’s marshland is bordered by heavy tree growth and is defined by two locations to relax: a picnic table that abuts the marshland and a smelt-fishing pier where bluefish and striped bass have been landed. This pier is also known as Frenchman’s Pier.
A slab of granite marks the landing’s namesake Robert "Stubby" Knowles, who was known as an environmental hero and Gloucester’s shellfish warden from 1972 to 2004.
Want to rest for a while?
The Little Free Library on the landing’s property offers a slew of fascinating reads and the Little River Mart across the street has tasty treats to enjoy while looking outward at the expansive vegetation and wildlife that call this corner of the world home.
*Please pick up your trash. There was unfortunately a few items of litter when exploring this Thursday.
ABOUT STUBBY KNOWLES LANDING
Trailhead: The access point is located on the Little River off Essex Street (Route 133), across from Magnolia Avenue. For reference, if you drive to Little River Mart (300 Essex Ave.) and look directly across the street, there is the treasured gem.
Parking: There is a gravel lot in front of the picnic table that should hold four to five cards. Please be mindful when pulling in and out of the lot as that particular street is busy.
Activities: Fishing, bird watching, kayaking, picnicking, painting.
