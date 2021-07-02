With choppy waves and rocky shores, Cape Ann’s seas can be quite unforgiving at times.
The trails are not much different.
While the local trail networks are home to hundreds of beautiful nooks and crannies that set these woods apart, the fields of boulders and thick forests filled with twisting vines and twigs can make any venture one for the books.
Throw in a baby stroller or wheelchair and the journey can be insurmountable at times.
Needless to say, finding accessible trails on Cape Ann is almost as hard as the granite here.
And it is not just an issue on this side of the bridge .
But the state has been getting better in creating “All Persons Trails” by raking walkways, building bridges, and fashioning tools to make navigation more manageable for all.
In 2016, WBUR reported that the state Department of Conservation and Recreation built an accessible park along the Charles River for the blind and deaf.
A guided wire connected by wooden posts along the walking trail lead travelers to a sensory garden, stationary rowboats, and a wooden xylophone marked with Braille along with mallets.
In Saugus, Breakheart Reservation hosts a 3-mile paved loop trail that is surrounded by additional unpaved trail networks that snake in and out of the protected wilderness.
Note for travelers: Breakheart Reservation is a 5-minute drive from Kane's Donuts where hikers can get a post-trip snack.
A stone's throw from Cape Ann are more accessible trails such as the 1-mile Bridge Street Bike Trail or Beverly Commons Conservation Area in Beverly.
While not paved, local trails such as Ravenswood Park in Gloucester and the Wilderness Conservation Area in Manchester do have gravel roads that allow for smoother rides.
Our best find for those seeking accessible trails on Cape Ann is to venture over to Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. It boosts a gravel path.
Although many trails in Cape Ann are not easily navigable on four wheels, they are well maintained by a number of area conservation and preservation groups whose members regularly walk, care, and keep up the trail networks.
And for that, we hikers thank you.
Finding accessible trails may not be as easy as looking down the street, but once you find these hidden gems across the state, you will be floored by what you will discover.
To find more accessible trails near you, visit https://bit.ly/2UgAgFB
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.