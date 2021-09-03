When what lies beneath the water’s surface is ooey gooey, we here at the writing desk get a bit squeamish.
But not today. Not in the name of science.
We took a hiatus from the trails and ventured to the shore's edge to investigate an inquiry of a curious reader who discovered thousands of small, gelatinous blobs containing even smaller oblong purple bodies with a short tail while swimming at Singing Beach in Manchester.
This explorer told us that a beach regular informed him that they were jellyfish eggs brought in by a recent storm.
But we wanted to be sure of it ourselves … so we did some research.
A quick search on the worldwide web proved highly ineffective as typing “gelatinous blobs” and “purple bodies” resulted in a crash course on the Oakville Blob incident of 1876 and the purple Teletubby known as Twinky Winky.
While interesting, not relevant.
We then made our way down to the shore ourself and, while we got a magnificent view of what Manchester's shores have to offer, there were no oblong purple bodies to be found.
Then we went to the professionals. And honestly, we should've gone to them first.
After circulating the image of "the blob" to their team, a research associate and lab manager at Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute informed us that the creature we were marveling could be some species of salp.
What is a salp, you may ask?
“Salps are barrel-shaped gelatinous zooplankton; they kind of look like jellies but they don’t have any tentacles. As larvae, they have this thin notochord that is very similar to our backbone making them our closest living invertebrate relative,” Natasha Henschke of Princeton University told The Nippon Foundation Nereus Program. “Salps are in the subphylum of Tunicata which are part of Chordata, same as humans, while jellyfish are Cnidaria, the same as corals. Salps and jellyfish have separate ancestries, diverging 800 million years ago. They’re evolutionarily very different even though they look similar.”
Henschke adds that there are 45 species of salps and they live in every ocean around the world except the Arctic.
National Geographic notes that these creatures are often referred to as "jellyfish eggs" and are the latest gelatinous animal to wash up on shore along the East Coast.
So with all of these scrambled possibilities of what a blob on one of Cape Ann's beloved beaches could be, what do you think it is?
Level of difficulty: Very chill