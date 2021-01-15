Every year it is the same thing: you make a resolution, you break a resolution.
The well-intentioned idea of breaking old habits and starting new ones at the drop of the New Year’s Eve ball can be disheartening as expectations are quickly obliterated by that tempting frosted doughnut or new show on Netflix.
While I have already eaten one too many doughnuts and binged at least three seasons of "The Office" in 2021, my new year’s nature-oriented resolutions include:
Hiking a new mountain every month.
Watching the sunrise at least once a month.
Get into bird-watching.
While these new goals for the new year are in the queue while I purchase a pair of binoculars and set my alarm clock, I continue my hope of exploring as many trails within Cape Ann as my legs will take me.
And so, I found myself in Rockport on a trail I had never even heard of before 2021.
While locals have been enjoying South Woods for years, I recently discovered it for the first time while running on the first Sunday of the new year.
The run began alongside a field where cows munched on their morning grass and walkers slowly strolled along the dirt path in the cool winter air.
Entering into the woods, the trail had a layer of foliage on the ground which made it difficult to distinguish between solid ground, pebbles, and newly formed streams of water.
The trail network is vast and not well marked which makes any jaunt into these woods a journey for the books — so don’t forget to charge your cell phone and bring a compass.
While running South Woods was a great workout and one I hope to do again soon, this place is an ideal location for mountain biking with groomed trails further into its network, good granite runs, and an ever-changing terrain.
What are your nature-oriented resolutions for 2021? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.