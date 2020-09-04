Let's go vertical for a moment.
While Cape Ann prides itself on its expansive coastal horizons and winding trails, a true hidden gem for rock climbers itching to get to a crag lies just off the highway in West Gloucester.
Red Rocks Conservation Area is home to a number of outdoor activities — including rock climbing — as it brings some elevation gain to a city that stands at sea level.
With ample parking just off Route 128's Exit 14 on Essex Avenue (Route 133), a welcome sign just a stone's throw into the woods reminds all explorers to be mindful of each other and be respectful of the environment they are recreating in.
A short hike to the base of the Main Crag will take you alongside Route 128, through a patch of wildflowers, and over a bridge made of skateboards.
Upon arriving at the Main Crag, climbers will find a 45-foot granite wall with flakes of rock protruding at different angles — a perfect place to practice placing climbing gear and scrambling for beginners.
The most noticeable climb at the Main Crag is called "Zipper" — a slab climb that has a flaked piece of granite running down the middle of the wall.
To the left of the "Zipper" are a number of beginner climbs shaded by a tree canopy, including "Chimney," "Why Me" and "High Me."
Fixed anchors for top-rope climbing can be found at the top of multiple routes.
There are five climbing locations scattered around the Red Rocks Conservation Area for climbers to venture, all varying in style and difficulty.
More information about climbing routes and rating may be found at mountainproject.com/area/105908065/redrock-and-vicinity.
If heights are not your favorite, the conservation area has miles of trails that loop around Haskell Pond and a small mountain dubbed Red Rock.
(While my friends from the West Coast have come to debate the legitimacy of calling anything out east a "mountain," I persist.)
Made of the same granite that makes up the Main Crag, the peak of Red Rock mountain can be accessed by following a series of trails and boulders just to the right of the climbing wall.
Best hiked at sunrise, the peak of Red Rock is strewn with ridgetop pitch pine and scrub oaks and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean between Gloucester and Ipswich.
For those looking to walk or bike further into the woods, a marked trail beyond Red Rock and the Main Crag will take you to Haskell Pond.
This, my friends, is a great place for a snack break.
