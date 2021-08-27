If you are like me, you’ve already pulled out the appropriate attire for sweater weather and are eagerly awaiting the moment Starbucks reinstates its famous — and sometimes overly sweet — Pumpkin Spice Latte.
The excitement is palpable.
But it is still August and we here at the writing desk are still slogging through what feels like the heat from Hell as our beloved staff work on the finicky AC units and we gulp down our third iced coffee of the day.
So what to do … what to do …
Well, if you’ve got a bathing suit, some bug spray, and some time to relax — then Centennial Grove is a perfect way to beat the heat.
The caveat is that you have to either be an Essex resident, participating in a sporting event at the abutting Field of Dreams, a camper at Camp Dory, or renting the space for an event.
So this column goes out to all of you that fit into one or all of those qualifications. I’ll get to the rest of you wild ones in a second.
Before the town made the Grove resident-only back in 2016, this Beverly resident would make her way down to the park with her family to enjoy the summer days, listen to good music at the once-upon-a-time Folsom Pavilion that was tucked away in the back, and swim out to the dock with her brothers. Parking is easily accessible at the base of the park.
As you make your way up onto the grass, there is a basketball court that was prominently featured in the film "Grown Ups" that showcased my favorites: David Spade, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and none other than Adam Sandler.
The park abuts Chebacco Lake, which is a great body of water to swim in. If you get there early enough, you may even see the rowers practicing their strokes.
The whole park, with towering trees and a lovely lakeside beach, is quintessentially Essex: Quiet, antique in places, and just full of wonderful vegetation to marvel at.
The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and during July and August is closed to all visitors on weekdays (excluding holidays), between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. while Camp Dory is in operation.
Please call 978-768-6531 for questions regarding rental of Centennial Grove.
If you are a resident of Essex and are interested in going to the Grove, you must acquire a tag from the town clerk at no cost.
But if you are not an Essex resident and you want to dip your toes in some chilled water, hop on over to Essex County Trail Association's Gull Pond in the Chebacco Woods.
This pond can be accessed by parking at Gordon College behind Frost Hall, 255 Grapevine Road in Wenham. A trail head will lead you directly to the pond and beach volleyball area.
