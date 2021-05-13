Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for.
But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different.
While my brothers turned that golden tan with freckles that my grandfather called kisses from the sun, I was lathered up in sunscreen (100 SPF) and fashioned in the latest long-sleeve shirt, wide-brimmed hat, and sometimes — yes — even socks.
It wasn’t ideal. But it didn’t stop me from traveling over the bridge to enjoy what Cape Ann had to offer.
And if we learned anything from last summer, people love the beaches here in Gloucester and will go to great lengths to soak up some of that rare New England sun.
So put on your swim trunks, stock up on sunscreen, and let’s go explore the beaches of Cape Ann.
NOTE: The Gloucester Daily Times is not responsible for any greenheads that readers may encounter along their journey.
GLOUCESTER
Good Harbor Beach
Directions: Located on Thatcher Road/Route 127A.
Parking: During the week, parking costs $30 per vehicle and $35 on weekends and holidays in the city lot. Gates open at 9 a.m. and are locked at 9 p.m.
Note: It is handicapped accessible.
Half Moon and Cressy’s beaches
Directions: From Western Avenue, take a left onto Hough Avenue. The beaches are located at Stage Fort Park.
Parking: $15 per vehicle on weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays in the city lot. Restrooms at Stage Fort Park visitors center.
Niles Beach
Directions: Following signs to East Gloucester, take a right onto Eastern Point Boulevard and the beach will be on the right.
Parking: Restricted to vehicles with a resident beach sticker.
Pavilion Beach
Directions: From Washington Street, stay right for when it becomes Middle Street, take the first left on to Angle Street and then another right onto Commercial Street. Turn left to stay on Commercial Street and the beach will be on your right.
Parking: Parking is limited and there are no restrooms.
Plum Cove Beach
Directions: Take the third exit off of Grant Circle rotary and onto Washington Street. Follow Washington Street for 4 miles and the beach will be on your left.
Parking: Limited and restricted to vehicles with a resident beach sticker.
Wingaersheek Beach
Directions: Located at the end of Atlantic Street off Route 133 and Concord Street.
Parking: Available during the week for $30 per vehicle and $35 on the weekends and holidays in city lot.
Note: Handicapped accessible with a beach wheelchair available upon request from the collection booth at the lot.
ROCKPORT
Back Beach
Directions: On Beach Street between Main and Granite.
Parking: Metered parking.
Cape Hedge Beach
Directions: Located 2.5 miles from downtown Rockport on South Street.
Parking: Resident sticker parking only.
Front Beach
Directions: Off of Route 127A, take Main Street to Beach Street. Then travel to downtown where the beach is located.
Parking: Metered parking.
Pebble Beach
Directions: Penzance Road
Parking: Resident sticker parking only.
Long Beach
Directions: Travel down Thatcher Road to Rockport Road — Route 127A.
Parking: Residents sticker parking lot.
Old Garden Beach
Directions: Just like it’s name, this beach is located on Old Garden Road.
Parking: Resident parking only. During the week, you can park on the street adjacent to the beach. On weekends, street parking can be found on side streets.
MANCHESTER
Singing Beach
Directions: Route 127 to downtown Manchester, the keep right (do not follow Route 127) over the railroad tracks onto Beach Street that ends at the beach.
Parking: From June 21 to Labor Day, non-resident parking is $25 and is available on weekdays. Additional parking can be found behind the train station for $25 per day on weekends during the summer.
Note: There is a walk-on fee of $7 per person 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day when staff is on duty through Labor Day. Seasonal walk-on passes are available for $20.
ESSEX
Clammer’s Beach
Directions: From Conomo Point Road, the destination will be on the right at 11 Beach Circle
Parking: Restricted to Essex residents.
Information about each beach was found on each city or town government and tourist websites, so information is subject to change.
