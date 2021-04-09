While we could take a stanza out of Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” and travel “miles to go before I sleep” to find the perfect trail, we really don’t have to.
Living in or near Cape Ann provides local walkers hundreds of trails to explore without much of an exhaustive breath.
Some are more traveled than others, leaving the lesser known trails to be escapes for those seeking solace and solitude.
In the quiet town of Essex, the Homestead Trail is a perfect example of that.
Its trails twist and turn through a wooded expanse while the canopy of trees allows only patches of sunlight to grace the leaf-covered floor.
Between the slight inclines and moss-covered granite, my favorite part of this trail is the babbling brook that weaves its way under and around fallen trees and piled stones.
Not too far from the trailhead, a bridge created by Boy Scout Troop 3 crosses the brook to continue the trail onward and upward for a 2.4-mile hike.
Of the many trails located in Cape Ann, the Homestead Trail is the most — in my young opinion — reminiscent of the paths found in New Hampshire’s White Mountains due to its rugged terrain and variety of ecosystems.
Maintained by the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, this particular trail is a part of the Millstone Hill Conservation Area — which means more trails to discover.
Did someone say … bears?
While dogs and seagulls may be the most well-known creatures in Cape Ann, legend has it that bears used to roam these parts.
In the 1700s, according to the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s Woodland Guide, one particular bear was raiding Essex farms and killing farmers’ valuable animals. After a particularly heavy snowfall, a young boy found the bear’s tracks and followed it to the mouth of a cave — now known as Bear’s Den and located on the Homestead Trail.
After alerting his family of his discovery, the boy and fellow villagers made their way down to the den with rifles and a torch. The boy was sent to the back of the cave to alert the bear while the men waited at the entrance to give the bear what it had coming for it.
Known as the “last bear in Essex,” the guide explains that “the capture reportedly occasioned a great feast, as fresh bear meat was a treat. No part was wasted. The colonists used bear fat for soap and waterproofing, and the thick, soft bearskin for blankets.”
While I love a good brown bear sighting every once in a while (from a safe distance, of course), could you imagine one waiting in line at Woodman’s for a world-famous lobster roll?
But in all seriousness, if you do see a bear, please contact your local animal control at 978-768-6628.
ABOUT HOMESTEAD TRAIL
Directions: From Gloucester, travel down Route 128 southbound and take exit 50 onto School Street toward Essex. Take a right onto School Street, then, in 2 miles, take a left turn onto Andrews Street. Parking will be on the left, with spots for two cars.
Field note: As you drive up the street, there will be a “Private Property” sign. Please note that the trail head is just up above this sign and you are not trespassing to access the trail. Be mindful and respectful of the abutting properties.
Activities: Mountain biking, trail running, snowshoeing, birding.
Distance: 2.4 miles
Level of difficulty: Moderate