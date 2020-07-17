If you are focused on getting over the bridge, you might just miss it.
I know I almost did. While in college, I was rushing up the north side of Route 128 on my way to a favorite breakfast place when I heard a whir in my engine. I wasn’t far from my destination, but I knew that it was better to check than be stuck on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge with little to no room for error.
That’s when I spotted it: A break in the barrier that led to a small patch of dirt on the shore’s edge.
This was the first landmark of Stoney Cove and Presson Point.
Tucked between West Gloucester and Gloucester, the Essex County Greenbelt reservation is home to a vast expanse of marshland and a network of trails that outline the cove.
The very first thing I saw as I rolled my car into the small patch of dirt was the remaining rubble of a stone pier, known as Stoney Pier, that juts out into the cove.
At certain times of the day, a quick hop, skip and jump can take you all the way to the very end of the pier. But on this day, my first day, it was high tide and the only things visible were the stones’ jagged edges and the protruding barnacles and periwinkles that clung to the pier’s walls.
While the view from the lot is enough to warrant a stop — showcasing a family-owned houseboat floating on the Little River and sailboats taking up the wind’s invitation to skid across the Annisquam River — a trail on the right meanders into the woods with a modest incline at its start.
The trail is marked by white square trail markers, directing traffic on to a well-maintained but narrow pathway. Although the beginning of the trail keeps the water in sight, it quickly turns downhill into the Presson Point forest area.
Tossing a coin at the trail network’s various intersections is not a bad idea when it comes to choosing a path, as a head or tail flip will either take you deeper into the woods or closer to the marshland — neither a bad option in my opinion.
What you see: From the dirt lot, Nichols Candies, seaside homes, and anchored boats. From the trail, a variety of trees including oak and pine. Supposedly coyote, skunk and river otters have been spotted but I have not been lucky enough to confirm this.
What you hear: The incoming tide breaking against the rocks, rustling of high marsh grass in the wind, and vehicles driving down the highway.
What you smell: Less of low tide than you would expect, but enough salty air to remind you that you are in fact on Cape Ann.
While I had to say goodbye to my beloved blue Jeep Liberty soon after my first visit to the cove (a well-loved engine that just couldn’t keep up), that small but dense trail is a place I still frequent most days before sitting down at my desk to begin a day’s work.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding your favorite woods? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO GET THERE
Trailhead(s): While driving northbound on Route 128, pass Exit 13 and look for a break in the guardrails on the right. Parking for Stoney Cove and Presson Point is scarce in the dirt patch between the road and the fallen pier.
Activities: Canoeing, fishing, kayaking, photography, birding, dog walking, hiking, X-C skiing, trail running.
Distance: 1.4 miles of trails on 53 acres
COVID-19 status: Open