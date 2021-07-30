We here at the writing desk don’t want to brag, but we think we have found THE spot to explore this summer.
Just imagine: Paddling down a still river outlined by thriving vegetation as you catch sights and sounds of the coast. A bald eagle soars overhead as a deer grazes along the river’s bank. As you slide your paddle into the chilled waters, a beaver pokes its head up and slaps the surface with its tail to let you know that you’ve been spotted.
Or…
Your feet glide over the well-manicured trails while your eyes are set on the ever-growing surroundings. The remains of a home’s foundation is tucked away upon a hill, a rabbit hops past, and the sun pokes through the leaves to shine a ray of heat on your slightly tanned face.
The Ipswich River Watershed has it all.
Tucked away in between True North Brewing and Crane Beach and Estate, the Ipswich River Watershed offers a quiet escape from chaos of summertime shenanigans with its steady trails, diverse garden, and beloved watershed.
While I put in kayaks in Ipswich, the river flows for 45 miles between its headwaters in Burlington all the way to Ipswich where it pours out into the Great Marsh. It is one of the largest paddling destinations in Massachusetts.
The official association is a group of residents, scientists, businesses and community leaders concerned about the health of the Ipswich River and its watershed.
“Our aim is to protect nature and make sure there is enough clean, safe, reliable water for people, fish and wildlife,” its website reads.
Throughout the years, the association has taken its advocacy efforts to the local, state and federal levels to ensure that water policies, water withdrawal permits, and regulatory decisions are protective of ecosystems' health and include prudent water conservation measures.
According to its website, the association also comments on proposed development projects that have significant potential to impact the Ipswich River and its watershed.
For anyone interested in paddling this river but is up a creek without a paddle, you are in luck!
The Ipswich River Watershed Association allows its members to use its kayaks and canoes for free. Just go to https://www.ipswichriver.org/membership/ to join. Membership is $40, $50 for a family.
And even better, all the money donated to the association is tax-deductible and goes towards preserving the watershed.
You know what the crickets say: Still waters run deep.
And the still waters over at the Ipswich River Watershed run deep with a rich history, a present of wildlife presence, and a future because of the preservation efforts of mindful creatives.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.