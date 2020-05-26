BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts museum that closed to the public in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic is planning to reopen on a limited basis next month.
The EcoTarium, a science and nature museum in Worcester, is reopening June 4 only to visitors who purchase tickets in advance, the museum announced Monday on its website. No tickets will be sold to walk-up visitors.
Only the paths and trails, ponds and wildlife habitats will be open at first.
Buildings, except for the bathrooms, will remain closed.
All guests will be required to wear a face mask while on the premises, unless it is medically impossible.
The museum will hold an opening for members only on May 30 and 31.