ROCKPORT — It’s not quite the “rise like a phoenix” analogy, but it will soon be a new beginning.
A project to rebuild the town’s Public Works headquarters, on DPW Way, off Upper Main Street, will soon get underway.
In 2022, Rockport Town Meeting backed a $17.4 million plan to build a new Public Works barn.
The meeting followed years of Public Works employees working in a building constructed in 1956 that could no longer meet basic safety codes.
Part of the 2002 Town Meeting discussion included skyrocketing costs for labor and materials jacking up the project’s price from the $12.4 million figure that was approved in 2019. By the time of the 2022 vote, construction costs for the new facility had jumped by approximately $5 million.
Fast forward to today and passers-by at the DPW headquarters will see Public Works employees getting the facility ready for the main construction project, slated to begin on April 17.
“Actual construction starts next month at the site,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira.
Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said the construction will be a welcome sight.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’ll assist and be very helpful for my staff and equipment. The previous (current) facility is very outdated.”
In the meantime, Public Works employees are readying the old barn for the project itself.
“DPW crews have spent the last few weeks clearing the area of debris, surplus items and materials,” said Vieira. “The footprint is expanded from the current facility which is outdated and lacking in any appropriate facilities for DPW staff.”
According to Vieira, the general contractor on the two-year project is BC Construction. He said the budget for the project is $17,250,000.
The old structure lacked several key items, including a fire control system, a proper ventilation system, and place to properly store toxic chemicals and the department’s costly vehicles and equipment.
Repair challenges
Bruce Reed, vice chair of the DPW Commissioners, said repairs made to vehicles can currently only take place off site. The low ceilings at the current building have prevented Public Works employees workers from being able to lift and easily get underneath vehicles to service them.
The town would send out its Public Works, police and fire vehicles for service. Fees to service Public Works equipment alone have cost the town between $75,000 and $90,000 annually.
The new building, once completed, will change all that.
“Currently, we can’t lift the vehicles,” Reed said. “You can get a truck up to waist height and that’s about it. Now, we’re going to have a mechanics bay so you can properly get to the vehicle.”
LeBlanc said the current building is an uncomfortable setting for Public Works and lacks facilities to properly wash down vehicles that become salt-encrusted during snowstorms. He said the structure dates to the 1950s.
“Having a new facility will allow us to keep our fleet in better condition,” he said.
Future savings
LeBlanc said the new facility will eventually result in savings for the town, since it will reduce the amount of wear and tear on vehicles and ensuing corrosion from outside use.
For instance, at least one truck used by Public Works recently cost the town about $160,000 to purchase. Keeping it washed and free of salt has been a challenge, LeBlanc said.
“If you can’t wash them properly, that leads to problems,” he said. “You need to go through a process where you can get to the undercarriage and get the salt off. We don’t have the luxury of being able to go through a car wash. The new facility will allow us to keep up with maintenance.”
LeBlanc said the project to build the new Public Works facility should last about two years. In the interim, he said the plan includes building a Quonset hut-type structure where mechanics will work on the vehicles.
“The first step is to have the concrete floor poured,” he said. “We’re on a fast track to make the switch.”
