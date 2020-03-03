As Cape Ann voters hit the Super Tuesday polls, whether young or old, they were wary of one thing: the spreading of the germs.
As the annual flu season continues to rampage and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has 12 states reporting cases of the coronavirus disease, poll workers were taking extra precaution to eliminate any potential contamination.
The tables of West Parish Elementary School at 10 Concord St. in Gloucester boasted large containers of hand sanitizer and poll volunteers wiped down all of the tables with Clorox wipes before voting began.
The warden representing the city's Ward Five explained that there were four instances, as of 4 p.m., that voters came with their own pens to avoid cross-contamination.
Although they did not let the registered voters use their own pens, wardens stocked up on new and unused pens to provide to those who were taking precaution.
Meanwhile in Rockport, Public Works employeees were out disinfecting each of the town's three polling stations every three hours. Earlier this week, Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin recommended polling stations across the state keep their facilities as germ-free as possible due to recent concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus.
The virus was blamed for nine deaths in the U.S., all in Washington state, as of Tuesday afternoon, and the number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, including Massachusetts' second case. Worldwide, more than 92,000 people have been sickened and 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild.
Assistant Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said the order to disinfect polling stations came straight from Town Administrator Mitch Vierra.
"(Workers have) been spraying down the doors, voting booths, the pens," election volunteers Janice Ramsden Ramsden said. "I think its great."
10-plus years working the polls
"Times have changed," said retired Gloucester police Lt. John Quinn said, who served on the force for 37 years and was Ward 2's constable for the early part of election day at the youth center of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
"The voters right now, I think they are so confused. Honestly, I do," the 85-year-old Gloucester resident said. "When I say confused, there are so many candidates who I don't think are qualified, and there is a group who are qualified and they are fighting between themselves."
"It is, it is ... just times have changed," Quinn shrugged.
This election day was Quinn's last time volunteering at the polls.
"All my daughters and sons are asking me when I am going to stop," Quinn said, who has been volunteering for more than 10 years. "I got one granddaughter who is getting married in November and she wants to make sure that I am there."
Quinn quipped he was the first Lt. Quinn on the Gloucester force; son David is also a lieutenant.
While it may have been his last time volunteering, Quinn will remember his time at the polling stations fondly.
"I enjoy coming down and doing this," Quinn smiled, looking around at the voters and volunteers in the room.
Ballot scare
The workers at the polling station at East Gloucester Elementary School had a quick scare when there were no more ballots to hand out to registered voters.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Times received a phone call reporting that the school polling station had run out of ballots.
The Ward 1 constable clarified that this was not true.
"We just couldn't get to the ballots. We have them now," Mike Mulcahey assured a Times reporter around 1 p.m. "They were in a box. We keep them locked during the day and just couldn't get access to the keys."
Poll fundraiser for prom
Just a few miles down the road, two 17-year-old Gloucester High School students manned a bake sale booth in front of the high school's polling station to raise money for their senior prom.
While she may be too young to vote in Tuesday's primary, Autumn-Marie Silva knows exactly who she is going to cast her vote for as she will be of age for the 2020 United States presidential election on Nov. 3.
"I am really hoping that is Bernie (Sanders)... I turn 18 in time for the election and so for me that is a special thing. I want his name to be the first name I get to write down," Silva said. "Sure, I will write down Joe Biden's name if I have to but I'm not the biggest fan of him."
She described the current political conversation at the high school as tense.
"It is definitely tense because all the focus is on the Democratic Party right now," Silva explained. "It is this weird division between those who can't vote and people who can."
Classmate 17-year-old Owen Hardy, who was assisting Silva in the sale of sweet treats and baked goods, had a different candidate in mind.
If he was old enough to vote and his candidate of choice was still running, Hardy would've voted for the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
"My favorite two days ago was (Pete) Buttigieg. But obviously he dropped out now," Hardy explained. "I didn't really like Biden until he won South Carolina and he got the support of Buttigieg and Klobuchar so now he is my favorite."
Despite his wants and predictions, Hardy will have to wait until the next presidential election in 2024 to officially cast his vote.
Staff writer Michael Cronin contributed to this story by Taylor Ann Bradford. She can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
