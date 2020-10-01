Workshops aimed at young actors

Gloucester Stage Company’s Youth Acting Workshop is starting its fall session in a virtual format on Monday, Oct. 5.
Students will perform and produce seven new plays written by young playwrights. Classes will be held online for two hours each week through Nov. 12.
The workshops are designed to be a professional training program to nurture each student’s creative potential through developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills to use in their daily life, as well as introducing them to the skills necessary for professional theater.
The fall session will start with an audition “boot camp” and includes classes in mastering dialects, script analysis, vocal production and acting for the Zoom stage. The fast-paced rehearsal and instruction schedule fits into just six weeks before the filmed performance.
The seven plays chosen for the Fall Showcase of New Plays were written during the Young Playwrights Workshop taught by Newburyport’s Deirdre Girard in June. The selected works are “Death By ...” by Jackson Altieri, “7 Minutes” by Naia Gibson, “Cats Got Talent” by Nathan Gorman-Melo, “Stuck in Space” by Scarlet Lee, “The Unbelievable” by Ciaran M., “Allegiance” by Morgan Reilly and “Choosing to Talk” by James West.
“This fall session follows on the tremendous success of the virtual production of Tyler Dwiggins’ ‘SubText’ that we produced this summer featuring our teen students,” said Heidi Dallin, the educational director. “It’s a win-win. These young actors get the opportunity to create characters, and the young playwrights get the opportunity for their plays to be produced.”
The fall session features guest directors Sarah Vandewalle of Danvers, Alexis Rappaport and Stephen Faria of Newburyport, Liana Genoud of Kentucky, and Billy Burgoyne of Gloucester.
Classes are Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. There is a reduced tuition of $145 (regularly $250), and scholarships are available. To register, go to gloucesterstage.com/youth-acting-workshop.
Dallin may be contacted for more information Dallin at 978-283-6688.