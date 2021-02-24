Throughout the pandemic lockdown, many have taken to their hobbies to pass the time. No one may have taken that to heart more than Gloucester World War veteran Joseph Garrisi, 96, who painted nearly 600 canvases over the past year.
To celebrate his colorful life, Garrisi's great-niece, Debbie Adkins, organized a one-day-only exhibit of some of his pieces at Cape Ann Art Haven, 11 of which were sold.
"While the world has been shut down, Joe did what every WWII veteran does best — charge hills in the face of uncertainty," Adkins said in an email to the Times. "I greatly admire this man and I am proud to affectionately call him my 'Great Unk.'"
Garrisi painted for a brief time in his 60s. At the start of 2019, Adkins thought it would be nice for him to pick up his old hobby again. Just a few weeks after the two got their hands on some paintings supplies, the COVID-19 lockdowns begun across the nation.
"I tried to paint" at the start of the pandemic, Garrisi said. "But I couldn't pick up the brush or sketch with a pencil. I was in bed at 3 a.m. one night thinking 'What am I going to do?' I thought of how people use sponges to paint the walls and ceilings. I said, 'Well, I have a sponge in my kitchen that I use to wash dishes.' I got up and cut that sponge into four pieces and with those I painted my first six canvases."
Garrisi said his abstract paintings are based on faces. In addition to sponges, he uses balloons, tin foil and darning needles, what he said is his signature instrument.
Each day, Garrisi says he creates three to five paintings. This past week, though, he said he created 10 in one day.
"I feel good when I get a painting done," he said. "Even when if I'm hurting, I feel great that I got it done."
In 1943, at 18, Garrasi fought against the Axis powers as part of the U.S. Army's 142nd Infantry. He received a Purple Heart after a shrapnel explosion severely wounded his face during a skirmish in Italy.
After his discharge in 1945, he moved to California to pursue acting and became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and American Guild of Variety Artists. Mainly, Garrasi performed at the Pasadena Playhouse Theater Company in the 1950s alongside a young Dustin Hoffman. He also secured a few film roles throughout his acting career.
Garrasi later left acting to open a restaurant, The Quick-ee, in Palm Springs, and a cafe, The Teddy Bear, in Hollywood.
Garrisi's 96th birthday was this past Sunday. Representatives from Cape Ann Veterans Services presented Garrisi with a flag with his name on it to be flown outside his home at McPherson Park on Prospect Street. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken also presented him with a proclamation celebrating his birthday.
"Joe is unrelenting, tough as nails, and all heart," Adkins said. "He stands strong and he stands proud, no matter the difficulties of life. So, when you find yourself getting down due to circumstances, be like Joe. Continue charging the hills of uncertainty, create something beautiful along the way, and then share that beauty with everyone you meet."
