Religious institutions on Cape Ann are utilizing the internet to spread the word of God in accordance with recent pandemic restrictions.
Local pastors are taking to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and videoconference software to connect with their flocks.
Many churches and synagogs downsized last weekend's services a short time after Gov. Charlie Baker prohibited public gatherings of more than 250 people on Friday. Cardinal Sean O’Malley the suspended all public masses indefinitely throughout the Archdiocese of Boston, including Essex County's Roman Catholic churches.
On Tuesday, Baker narrowed the ban to 25.
In response, the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport has temporarily canceled all weekly Masses, confessions, Eucharistic adoration, youth and adult parish programs, ministries, and social events across seven churches on Cape Ann.
“We believe that Cardinal O'Malley should encourage all parishioners and priests to trust in God, believe the science, and take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from this potentially deadly virus,” said the community's pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha, by email. “Here in CCGR, we will be good neighbors by heeding the advice of local, state, and federal authorities (along with medical experts and public health experts) who advise us that church buildings should be closed until further notice.”
Achadinha is providing resources on the community's website, ccgronline.com, to conduct weekly private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day. He has also started posting videos on YouTube, at CCGRonline, although there are only two so far, and is active on Twitter at @CCGRonline.
“The celebration of Mass is a universal ecclesial act,” Achadinha explained. “Whether the Mass is public or private, the whole Church is made present to the Lord and vice-versa.”
Using Zoom
Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester has already made the shift online. Last Sunday, Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault hosted her first online streaming service on the videoconference software Zoom.
“(It was) kind of bizarre,” Koehler-Arsenault laughed. “I went into the sanctuary, I had my robe on, I lit up the candles and the stained glass windows, and I sat in such a way on my computer to let the viewers know that I was in the church.”
Around 35 people tuned in for Sunday’s service. Koehler-Arsenault has been hosting what she calls a “spiritual connection circle” on Zoom as well.
“I offer a short prayer short selection from scripture and invite people into silent reflection and give them some questions to think about,” she explained. “Then, I offer people an opportunity to deliver their responses.”
Through these video chats, Koehler-Aresnault said she hopes to give people an opportunity to connect and express their feelings during these uncertain times. Many of the people who’ve participated so far are elderly and live alone.
“To watch the looks on peoples faces when they’re able to see each other was really moving,” she recalled. “I could see the looks of anxiety in their eyes wash away as they started talking to one another."
Checking in
Another religious institution in Gloucester utilizing Zoom is Temple Ahavat Achim, although they won’t be full services.
“In the Jewish worship service, you don’t do it unless there are 10 people present in the room,” explained TAA Rabbi Steven Lewis “There’s a interesting theological argument going on currently about it, but in the conservative movement, they’re saying you can't do a full service.”
Instead, the temple's online broadcasts will only feature a few service hallmarks.
“Everyone has some level of fear and anxiety right now,” Lewis explained of the temple’s reasoning to host these abbreviated online services, “so that’s the critical thing — how to we reach out to everyone and take care of everyone in this context.”
The first live stream will be held this coming Sabbath. In the meantime, “we’re just trying to call everyone and check in with everyone,” said Lewis.
On the temple's Facebook page, Lewis wrote an open letter to his congregation about the importance of community in trying times such as these.
“It reminds me of another extraordinary moment for the TAA community when the building was suddenly destroyed in December 2007,” it reads. “What resulted was a massive collective effort to gather the resources at hand, regroup and rebuild. The outpouring of dedication and commitment in the shadow of that trauma inspired and strengthened the community.”
On Facebook Live
Initially, the Rev. Bret Hays of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Gloucester said he believed canceling all worship services was “an overreaction.” The week prior to the governor limiting public gatherings, the church continued with in-person services, albeit with some caveats. Those older than 60 or with certain health problems were advised to stay home. Offering plates were not passed around and congregants were encouraged to offer signs of peace without physical contact.
“I was grateful that my own bishops allowed worship to continue, albeit with certain stringent precautions,” Hays wrote through email. “Now our bishops have also ended public worship through Palm Sunday (April 5) at the earliest. While I find this difficult to bear, I no longer think it's an overreaction. I don't think there was any other realistic choice.”
Last Sunday, the church broadcast its 8 and 10:30 a.m. services live on Facebook and YouTube at StJohnsGloucester, respectively.
“This week, I plan on recording a Mass on Saturday with the prayers and readings for Sunday, and making the video available for my congregation on YouTube in time for Sunday morning,” Hays said. “But that is still a work in progress. We are also making sure that parishioners who don't use technology get regular phone calls from parish leadership. If those calls indicate pastoral and sacramental needs, I step in to fill them.”
