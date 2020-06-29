When voters in Rockport and Manchester go to the polls Tuesday to elect town officials, they’ll face some empty slots on the ballot. But some residents have mounted write-in campaigns to fill the positions.
Both towns’ polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Public health protocols will be in place and masks are required unless a voter has a specific medical condition.
In Rockport, two open seats on the Planning Board are up for grab. Both Denise Donnelly, 72 Pigeon Hill St., and Harry Korslund, 2 Green St., are running write-in campaigns.
“I want to continue to stay involved in the town,” said Donnelly, whose stepping down as selectman after taking a new job in Boston. “The Planning Board is how I can still have an impact on issues that interest me, such as environmental issues.”
Korslund has been campaigning at the dump the last few Saturdays, and has articulated the need for affordable housing in town.
The only contested race on the ballot is for two selectman’s seat, including Donnelly’s. Selectman Paul Murphy is running for re-election to the other open selectman’s seat.
Former Financial Committee Chairman William Wagner, businessman Ross Brackett, Carole Cooke and Charles Seavey are hoping to to take Donnelly’s place on the selectmen board or unseat Murphy.
All other Rockport races are uncontested: Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Robert Visnick, town moderator. All positions except one have three-year terms; a term on the Housing Authority lasts five years.
Rockport’s polls are at: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway, for Precinct 1; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, for Precinct 2; and Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway for Precinct 3.
In Manchester, no races are on the ballot for the eight open town official positions. However, two candidates have launched write-in campaigns to win one of two three-year terms on the Planning Board.
Christopher Olney, who is on the ballot, is seeking re-election. He could be joined or unseated by one of the challengers; Gary Gilbert of 11 Magnolia Ave., and Donna Furse of Blossom Lane. Gilbert has previous experience on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Master Plan Committee.
Also on the ballot are: Ann Harrison and John Round, for selectman, two for three years each; incumbent Alan Wilson for moderator for one-year term; incumbent Mary Foley for a two-year term on the Planning Board. Matthew Harrington for a three-year term on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and David Shaw for a three-year term as library trustee.
Voters will be asked also to approve the $725,000 capital exclusion request for a water pipe replacement project.
Manchester’s polls are at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.