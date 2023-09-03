An award-winning television series, one of the oldest, continuously-running public access shows in New England, kicks off its new season on Thursday.
"The Writer's Block with John J. Ronan," recognized with a First Prize for an Educational Program at the New England Cable Television Association, will begin its 34th season, according to 1623 Studios and host and Gloucester resident John J. Ronan.
This season again begins with the winners of the Poetry Without Paper contest, held each spring for all Gloucester students by the Lyceum at Sawyer Free Library. The program airs Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m., on Channel 12, and will repeat a week later. From Sept. 19 onward, the series will move to Channel 6. After each episode premieres, they are uploaded to YouTube for the general public.
"I am happy that 'The Writer’s Block' has been a part of the Gloucester 400+ celebration," Ronan said in a prepared statement. “We have survived the virus and are starting strong on the next 400 years!”
Ronan, producer and host of "The Writer's Block," is a former Gloucester Poet Laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow. His most recent book, "Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown," (theRonan.org)m appeared in 2017.
More information is available by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to The Writer's Block with John J. Ronan, Box 5524, Gloucester, MA 01930.