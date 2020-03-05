The largest and most expensive pencil on Cape Ann has gone missing.
The 6-foot long fiberglass pencil mounted vertically to the front of the Gloucester Writers Center on East Main Street disappeared in late February.
"It was quite the landmark," Gloucester Writers Center Director Henry Ferrini said. "It is unfortunate, you know. It is just stupid."
Writers first realized it was missing when Paul Cultrera, treasurer of the center's Board of Directors, arrived and exclaimed, "Where's the pencil?"
"We went outside and it was like, oh yeah, it is gone," Ferrini recounted.
On Feb. 19, police were called to the center to investigate the pencil's disappearance.
"The steel brackets that held the pencil appear to be bent sideways with a small piece of fiberglass pencil still attached," Officer Kevin Mackey wrote in the official police report.
Mackey speculated that the pencil might have been struck by a larger motor vehicle since to it being extended outward from the building.
"Clearly they didn't care that they were destroying it at the same time," Ferrini said, pointing out the leftover fiberglass and unscrewed bolts that had held the writing implement.
"I figure it is either a prank from a kid or ... ." Ferrini did not finish.
Police estimate that the yellow pencil with a red eraser cost approximately $1,000.
For the center's writers, the art piece was priceless.
Community members commented on the company's Facebook page, expressing their condolences and frustrations.
Comments such as "Wicked awful!" and "Omg that's a crappy thing" were just two of many responses to the center's announcement on Feb. 22 of the pencil's disappearance.
Ferrini doesn't expect to see the beloved pencil anytime soon as shards of fiberglass resembling the missing writing utensil have been found.
On Feb. 23, Officer Kelly Gossom was sent to East Gloucester Elementary School for a report of a found item.
Upon arrival, the caller handed Gossom what he reported to be "a small piece of the missing pencil from the Writers Center."
Gossom reported that the piece was about a half a foot in size and was found on the playground area.
"There were no other signs of the remaining 5.5 feet of the pencil," Gossom wrote in the official police report.
While the caller's identity is unknown, a similar report was posted on Facebook the following day.
"... I did find a piece of the pencil behind the (East Gloucester Elementary School) yesterday while picking up litter with my grandchildren," Gloucester resident Mary Ann Albert Boucher wrote on the center's Facebook page. "So sorry! I hope someone, somewhere between the Writers Center and the school yard, has it on film. .."
All that is left of the landmark are three pink erasers and the metal brackets that once held the pencil vertically on the building.
"There is nothing you can do about it," Ferrini sighed, explaining that he has every intention of replacing the pencil
Whether its successor is a pencil, pen, Sharpie, or highlighter is unknown for the time being.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.