A Gloucester man is among the four people injured in a three-car crash that was caused by a driver heading the wrong way on Route 128 in Danvers early Thursday morning.
State police said the driver was heading south on the northbound lanes in the vicinity of Exit 22 in Danvers just before 5 a.m.
A state police spokesman said all three cars had to be towed from the scene. With the crash still under investigation, state police were unable to say which of the three vehicles was heading in the wrong direction, or if anyone faces any charges.
No serious injuries were reported to the four occupants of the cars, according to state police. The crash scene was cleared in less than 20 minutes because the injuries were minor.
The three vehicles involved were a 2016 Honda CRV driven by a 39-year-old man from Gloucester, a 2011 Toyota Sienna operated by a 37-year-old Reading woman and a 2009 Toyota Venza driven by an 85-year-old Peabody woman, the spokesman said.
State police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded to the accident, which closed northbound lanes while crews cleaned up the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
At 4:49 a.m., Peabody police received a call from state police regarding a car heading south in the northbound lanes of Route 128 near exit 23, but the responding officer did not see any vehicle at that point, according to the Peabody police log.
