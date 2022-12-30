A look back to 2022 in the towns of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex saw efforts to build critical infrastructure projects aimed at warding off flooding. Plus, in Rockport, residents and town officials grappled with scheduling their respective groups at the town-owned Rockport Community House.
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA$4.5M for Sawmill Brook flooding
Town officials are working to stave off the effects of flooding, especially in the area adjacent to Sawmill Brook.
For years, residents have experienced problems with frequent flooding in the downtown area where Sawmill Brook connects with the inner harbor.
The work is part of a $4.5 million federal grant issued to fight flooding on Sawmill Brook.
Man killed in gyrocopter crash
A 66-year-old Manchester-By-The-Sea man died from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 4 gyrocopter crash at Beverly Regional Airport.
Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department, confirmed the pilot of the aircraft was a Manchester man.
The pilot was identified to be Manchester’s Geoffrey Muller, according to Carrie Kimball, director of communications for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Boccuzzi said police and fire officials responded quickly to the scene of the crash on Sunday morning Dec. 4.
“We received information about (11:40 a.m.) for an aircraft down at Beverly Airport,” he said. “We found a gyrocopter with damage. The Beverly Fire Department responded and removed (the passenger) from the aircraft.”
Town Meeting technical snafu
Town Administrator Gregor Federspiel said town officials needed to head back to the drawing board after “technical glitches” prevented the special fall Town Meeting from moving ahead smoothly.
The problems caused an approximately 45-minute delay at the meeting, before a motion was made to pass over a number of complicated and controversial zoning articles under consideration on the warrant.
“There were a lot of lessons to be learned from Town Meeting,” said Federspiel.
The meeting approved five zoning bylaw changes before it was voted to dissolve, effectively tabling the rest of the articles.
ESSEXRevitalization project planned
A revitalization project in the works for the downtown area of Essex is being funded by grants totaling $310,743.
The work will include the installation of decorative street lamps, provide technical assistance for the area’s restoration, and fund an “off-season” event to draw people downtown.
Zoning changes considered
Essex town officials are in store for a $90,000 state appropriation to take a closer look at possible zoning changes for the town, including the notion of creating new zoning districts.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the upcoming work will lay out recommendations for district zoning, so that the public may consider what the possible zoning changes might look like.
Zubricki said work on the grant appropriation may mean public meetings and forums will be held to consider the possible changes.
“The goal is to work toward a consensus,” said Zubricki. “That will soon kick off in the next year or so.”
Town backs the Apple Street purchase
Voters at fall Town Meeting approved a measure to buy a 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St. Article 11 was given the go-ahead by the necessary two-thirds majority at the gathering held at Essex Elementary School.
Former Essex Selectman Ed Neal said the measure was a no-brainer.
“It’s invaluable,” Neal said. “We’d be foolish not to buy this.”
ROCKPORT
Group fosters democratic ideals
A grassroots effort is brewing in Rockport, aimed at improving accountability in local government. “The Civic League” is billing itself as a “group of voters in Rockport … dedicated to improving town government. Our main activity is public education.”
The group plans to utilize “broad-based civic education for everyone on how local town government works and what is needed to improve how it serves all the citizens and voters of the town.”
The group, said to be made-up of about 45 members, is tentatively planning to hold a forum in the near future to consider voting issues in Rockport.
Local man dies in Maine accident
Rockport’s Luke Rockwell Simpson, who was known as an avid fisherman in Rockport and Gloucester, was among four students from Maine Maritime Academy who were killed when their sport utility vehicle crashed in December in Castine, Maine.
Simpson, 22, loved hockey and his pets. But most of all, he loved to fish in Rockport and Gloucester.
Anne Rockwell, Luke’s mother, told the Gloucester Daily Times her son was an extraordinary young man.
“He was so beautiful,” Rockwell said. “He was humble and he was aware. He always knew how to acclimate his energy with what people were feeling around him. He was kind and he was quiet.”
Simpson was a member of the Rockport High School Class of 2020, where he was an honors student and played hockey, according to the Times archives.
In total, seven students were traveling in the vehicle when it crashed. Others killed were identified as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aqunnah, Mass.
Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, N.Y., was reported to be driving the 2013 Range Rover when the vehicle crashed, officials said. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived and were taken to local hospitals.
The other survivors were identified as Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Mass. and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Mass.
Community House access at issue
Some residents in Rockport are saying it is next to impossible to schedule their respective groups at the town-owned Rockport Community House.
But, according to Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, town officials are trying to adjust their policies regarding the Community House after it was shut down during COVID-19 and that selectmen will soon weigh in on any changes that might take place.
“Over the last several months, the town has been returning it to use as a rental facility in addition to serving as the Council on Aging during business hours,” Vieira wrote in an email to the Gloucester Daily Times.
Brush fire lingers on Pigeon Hill
A fall brush fire continued to plague firefighters up on the town’s Pigeon Hill.
“We were there every day last week and on Saturday and Sunday,” said Rockport Forest Fire Warden Mike Frontierro.
The brush fire grew from 96 acres to approximately 160 acres, Frontierro said.
Frontierro said the blaze kept reigniting.
“When it got a little windy, the wind just blew the embers around,” he said. “It’s nothing serious.”
School District tentative budget
School officials consider $30.1 MERSD budget
The Manchester-Essex Regional School District is considering a preliminary operating budget of $30.1 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, compared to the current fiscal year’s $29 million budget.
The increase amounts to an approximately 4.2% change. Total salaries in the tentative fiscal year 2023-24 budget amount to $18.8 million, versus the current total of $18.3 million, an almost 3% change.
Pam Beaudoin, MERSD superintendent, stressed the budget is tentative.
“There’s going to be a two-month process to review the (tentative) budget,” she said. “It’s just a top-level set of ideas for early projections. We won’t have any final numbers until March.”
MERSD enrollment said to drop
Enrollment figures at the Manchester Essex Regional School District are changing.
Planning for the School District’s tentative fiscal year 2024 budget includes consideration of a decline in the school district’s enrolled students.
Beaudoin said the MERSD has about 200 fewer students in total, compared to a few years ago. Beaudoin said Manchester and Essex numbers have gone from a resident enrollment high of 1,467 students in the 2011-12 school year to an unofficial current enrollment of 1,244 for the 2022-23 year.
Beaudoin said the current enrollment figures need to be verified by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.