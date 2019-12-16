HAMILTON – As a student at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Helene Pruszynski performed in a singing group called Club Harmony and aspired to a career in journalism.
When she was brutally raped and murdered in Colorado in 1980 at 21 and her case went unsolved, her former high school singing partners refused to forget.
In 2006, a few of them flew to Denver to meet with detectives working on the case, retracing Pruszynski's steps on the day she was killed . A few years later, detectives from Colorado traveled to Hamilton to meet with the group.
Her friends also made sure a scholarship established in Pruszynski's name by her parents continued. To this day, the Helene Pruszynski Scholarship is awarded to a Hamilton-Wenham senior who has made a valuable contribution to a music or drama production.
On Monday, the perseverance and loyalty of Pruszynski's friends paid off in stunning fashion with the announcement in Colorado that an arrest has been made in her murder, nearly 40 years after it took place.
Court documents show that authorities tracked down the alleged killer, James Curtis Clanton, through DNA testing. Detectives followed Clanton to a bar in Florida, where he was living, and lifted a DNA sample from a beer mug that they say matched evidence from the crime scene.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and District Attorney George Brauchler announced the arrest at a press conference in Castle Rock, Colorado. Spurlock said he had just gotten off the phone with Pruszynski's sister, the only living relative from her immediate family.
"It was kind of one of those bittersweet moments because this has been a long time, almost 40 years," Spurlock said.
News of the arrest shocked and gladdened Pruszynski's friends, said Kimberly Obremski, who was a member of Club Harmony with her at Hamilton-Wenham Regional and one of the people who continued to push the investigation. But it also stirred up raw feelings from so many years ago.
"A lot of us are feeling happy but almost nauseous at the same time and physically shaking with a big pit in our stomachs," Obremski said. "We've been working with Colorado for a good part of those 40 years making sure that case never sat in a closet."
Pruszynski was a student at Wheaton College in Massachusetts and working as an intern at a Colorado radio station when she was murdered on Jan. 16, 1980.
Authorities say Pruszynski had taken a bus from her internship in Denver to the suburb of Englewood, where she was staying with her aunt and uncle. Police found her body in a field the next day. She had been raped and stabbed.
The initial investigation stalled as detectives could not identify a suspect. The case was reopened in 1998 due to changes in technology, but a DNA profile of the suspect compiled from evidence at the scene did not turn up any new leads.
In 2017, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office cold case unit identified several potential distant relatives of a suspect using public genealogy databases. Through a process of elimination, detectives eventually identified Clanton as the suspect.
Clanton, who had changed his name, had a history of several arrests and had served time in prison for rape, according to court documents. Detectives tracked down a booking photo of Clanton from Palm Beach, Florida, where he was arrested in 1998 for domestic battery. The photo "strongly resembled" a composite sketch of the Pruszynski murder suspect.
Detectives confirmed that Clanton lived in Lake Butler, Florida, and had lived in Colorado at the time of Pruszynski's murder. On Nov. 30, they followed Clanton to a bar in Lake Butler, watched him drink several beers, and arranged for the bar owner to discretely collect three beer mugs. The DNA on one of the mugs matched the suspect DNA, according to court documents.
Spurlock, the sheriff, said Clanton was arrested without incident after parking his truck. He was extradited to to Colorado, where he was due in court on Monday on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
"They never let it go and we're grateful for that," Obremski said. "They've been very passionate about this. Helene was just such a piece of heaven. She was such an All-American, intelligent, caring individual. That's what makes it even harder. She had her whole future ahead of her."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
