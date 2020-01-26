When Adam Farber moved back to the North Shore and took over his father's business, he had some pretty big shoes to fill.
In 1975, Mark Adrian Farber, Adam's father, opened a shoe business at 103 Main St. with a mission to serve.
"I aspired to serve the community in the capacity in which we know best, that is helping others have healthier feet and to acquire proper footwear," the elder Farber said.
When his father retired in 2017, Adam Farber wanted to continue his father's vision as the fifth generation of shoe salesmen.
"Big thing of what we do is that we curate," Adam Farber said. "We help pick from thousands upon thousands of what we consider to be the best of the best."
Celebrating its 45th year of shoe sales in Gloucester, Mark Adrian Shoes is running strong and lacing up for a memorable year of kicks.
"It is older than me," laughed the 39 year-old owner. "It is bewildering because I have only known this as long as I have been alive."
A lot has changed since the elder Farber opened the store, but one thing has remained the same: a commitment to community.
"In a small business, a small community like this, we know most of our customers by first name," Adam Farber explained. "And if not by first name, we at least know what they bought in shoes last time."
That connection, however, is not just with customers as the Mark Adrian staff feels at home in the store.
"We are family," sales associate Judy Ray said. "We may not be related by blood, but we are family."
"Adam is great and has done a lot of good things for this store," said sales associate Nancy Maniskas, who has been working at the shoe store for 12 years.
Having taken on the role of owner in 2017, Adam Farber focused on bringing in brands and styles that are not found everywhere.
"I brought more style and fashion," he said. "I've made a conservative effort to bring in brands that are younger, more exciting, and fashionable."
Blundstone, Birkenstock, and L'Artiste were a few.
Farber emphasized that customers shouldn't have to choose between comfort and style.
"Everything has to be comfortable to even come in my door," he continued. "I don't carry shoes that you can only wear for an hour and then you have to take off."
Working in a digital age where customers can purchase clothing with a click of a button, Farber has found that quantity of shoes online still does not beat in-store quality customer service.
"There are a lot of places to buy shoes online," Farber said. "People are tired of shopping online. People want to have that personal interaction."
Whether shoppers are locals or tourists visiting the seaside community, many agree that this shoe store stands out among the rest.
"I was not planning on buying shoes when my wife and I walked into Mark Adrian's," Stephen Robichaud of New Hampshire wrote on a Facebook review. "It is the best service I have ever had buying shoes and will drive the 2 hours to buy shoes from now on."
A 40-year veteran of the specialty retail industry, Alan Samiljan was impressed by the staff and selection.
"I can tell you that my experience today at Mark Adrian Shoes was exemplary," Samiljan wrote on Facebook. "Great selection and the best service in a shoe store that I have ever had."
As its celebrates 45 years of shoe sales, Mark Adrian Farber is hopeful for his son's future and what steps the store will make in the new year.
"My hope is for my son to find as much happiness as I found in the shoe business," the elder Farber said. "I want him to find as much fulfillment, happiness, and connection to the Cape Ann community as I found."
