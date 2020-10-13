YMCA looking for local artists for wall mural

A blank canvas is sitting at the water's edge waiting for the first brush stroke.
The Cape Ann YMCA is seeking a local artist to paint a mural by the pool at the soon-to-be Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA —which is being constructed at7 Schoolhouse Road, formerly the site of Fuller School.
"We are looking for local expertise that could really add a lot of local community spirit to the pool," Cape Ann Y Director Tim Flaherty said.
Flaherty is wanting to collaborate with a local artist as he hopes to anchor the new facility in the community, making ties to the sea and art culture of Cape Ann throughout the entire building.
"The whole concept for this Y is a community Y, and we really want to capture the history of Cape Ann and what better way to do that than through a local artist," Flaherty said.
The call for a local artist is the initial step, Flaherty explained, as once the Y leaders identify interested individuals they can begin to discuss the next steps for acquiring materials and creating a design.
"We are open to ideas," the Y's Communications Manager Pam Sullivan said, listing off a few such as a schooner, Thacher Island's Twin Lights, Rockport's Motif No. 1 ... the list goes on.
Local artists who are interested in learning more about the project can email Flaherty at flaherty@northshoreymca.org.
