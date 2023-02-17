Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and mostly cloudy this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.