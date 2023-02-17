The project to create an affordable senior housing apartment building on the site of the former home of the YMCA of Cape Ann enters a new phase on Friday, Feb. 17, when demolition of the old Y is set to begin.
But that also means a series of road closures around the Middle Street site, on Hancock Street between Middle and Main streets over the coming days and weeks, though a portion of Hancock Street will be open to local residents from Middle Street.
While work has been going on in and around the fenced-off Y building, with huge slabs of concrete visible inside and a trench visible at the front of the building, Friday will mark the demolition of the health-club style building built in 1973, according to city records.
Beverly-based Windover Construction will redevelop the site at 71 Middle St., creating 44 one-bedroom apartments for those 62 and older. The demolition contractor is Johnston, Rhode Island-based J.R. Vinagro Corporation, which has an office in Saugus.
Pictures of the road closures on Facebook show the demolition contractor will be mobilizing at the back of the building.
“We are thrilled to be at the demolition stage of this project,” said Kevin McCarthy, YMCA of the North Shore CFO and executive vice president, in an email.
“The John J. Meany Senior Affordable Housing building construction is underway and will provide a much needed resource for our senior residents in Cape Ann. This project advances our mission even further as we can continue the Y’s longstanding commitment to offering more affordable housing. We are excited to add this project to our list of housing facilities in Beverly, Ipswich, Cape Ann and Haverhill, where we currently provide a home for more than 500 children and adults. We cannot thank the downtown Gloucester community enough for their patience, cooperation, and understanding as we ready this space for demolition and the next phases of construction.”
These are the dates and times for road closures for Hancock Street between Middle and Main streets:
- Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It is also anticipated that over the next six weeks or so, Hancock Street will be closed Monday through Friday and some Saturdays.
Selective demolition has been ongoing at the site since the late fall. On Jan. 20, the YMCA of the North Shore shared a progress update online, stating: “In order to prepare for the new building and demolition, the construction team has been filling in the basement, completing a process called shoring.”
You can check for project updates on the Cape Ann YMCA Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/capeannymca/, and website, https://www.northshoreymca.org/john-j-meany-senior-affordable-housing.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.