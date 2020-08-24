As Cape Ann's school districts gear up for the upcoming school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so too is the Cape Ann YMCA.
Cape Ann YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty said the staff plans to offer its after-school program in Rockport and awaits the go-ahead from the Gloucester School Committee.
Flaherty said staff will follow Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 guidelines for child care, camps and summer recreational programs published in June. A maximum of 10 students and two staff members will be allowed per room and staff will be required to wear their masks at all times. All staff and students will undergo a health screening before beginning the program.
The Y used these guidelines during its summer camp program this year, which ended with no new COVID-19 cases among staff and nearly 150 campers.
In Gloucester, the YMCA hopes to continue its after-school program at all five public elementary schools — East Gloucester, Beeman, West Parish, Veteran's Memorial and Plum Cove. Last week, Gloucester School Committee voted unanimously to start the elementary school year off with a "hybrid model," meaning part-time, in-person learning supplemented by remote online classes. However, the committee has yet to give the YMCA the go-ahead to start up its after-school program
"I hope they do allow us to host at their schools because we're not licensed (to do after-school child care) anywhere else," said Flaherty.
All child care programs in Massachusetts are required to have their sites cleared by the state Department of Early Education and Care. If the district decides not to open up its properties for after-school programs, the YMCA would need to find a new location and apply for another license.
"It's required to have these programs hosted at a safe environment," Flaherty said. "(Without the schools), we might be able to do the program and meet those needs of the community."
School Committee member Kathleen Clancys said the decision on whether to host the after-school program at Gloucester elementary schools is "still up in the air." Members have some unanswered questions, she said, such as what types of programs would be available, staff availability and the logistics of safely mixing groups of students together.
The Rockport Public School Committee, on the other hand, voted to continue the YMCA after-school program at Rockport Elementary. Unlike Gloucester, however, Rockport schoolchildren will start the year off with remote learning and change to a hybrid model at a later date.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the children will be looked after by YMCA staff at the school while participating in remote learning sessions.
"We've heard from some parents there's a great need for this," said Flaherty. "Because both parents are working, there's a need for the after-school program so they can go to work and provide for their families."
Registration fees are expected to increase from the typical after-school rate, as the program will now be twice as long. Flaherty said the YMCA is "going to work with the families that can't afford it," which may include participation from "the, city, town and school."
