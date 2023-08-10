Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and Maritime Gloucester recently welcomed students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Young Leaders program for an afternoon of science on the harbor.
Last Friday, Aug. 4, the 40 students spent the day exploring Maritime Gloucester’s interactive touch tanks, learning under microscopes and enjoying a sail aboard Schooner Ardelle.
In addition, GMGI scientists and Gloucester Biotechnology Academy instructors hosted a lunch on the dock, where they shared their career journeys and experiences with the Young Leaders.
Earlier this year, GMGI and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston joined forces to bring STEM enrichment opportunities to Boston-area young people.
Through this new partnership, the organizations will create opportunities for club members to learn about the exciting pathways and career opportunities that exist in the thriving life science and biotechnology fields, GMGI says.
GMGI’s flagship Summer STEM course, called Fish Fraud Forensics, has been offered to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Young Leaders program at five different sites over the summer.
