This Saturday a group of local young writers and their teachers will explore what young writers say they need to grow as writers.
docs-internal-guid-4fe61a2d-7fff-90fa-4b64-9dd59f42a6cf"For young writers who aren’t yet familiar with the writing community or their own passion for writing, the presence of resources may not be enough to involve them," said Olivia Turner, a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior. "This is why outreach is so crucial. Having a community that strives to include the younger generation and expose them to the craft is almost more important than any class or workshop."
Literary Cape Ann will present the free virtual panel presentation “Nurture Young Writers! Why it Matters and How to Help,” on April 24 at 3 p.m.
The panelists are writers Turner, O’Maley Innovation Middle School sixth-grader Aleena Brown, New York University Tisch School of the Arts graduate Mary Colussi, New York City New School creative writing professor Candy Schulman and Salem State University English Department Chair J.D. Scrimgeour. Actor and audiobook narrator Peter Berkrot will read short excerpts of their work. Following the panelists’ presentation, all in attendance are invited to join the discussion and ask questions.
"Amanda Gorman’s poetry on Inauguration Day turned a page for many in this country," Literary Cape Ann team member Rae Francoeur said of the 23-year-old poet. "Her words and her stunning delivery transported us away from the long hard slog of division and COVID-19 to a space where hope and understanding and what feels like boundless energy might live and grow. She reminded us at Literary Cape Ann that we have an obligation to all writers, not just those who have published books and found some success.
"Personally," Francoeur said," I remember my early years as a writer. I am sure many young artists experience pushback, derision, or simply bafflement from family, friends and classmates. How can LCA help? By shining a light on young writers every now and then. We have three talented young writers on our panel; the youngest at 12 years old, already has the power to touch readers deeply."
Literary Cape Ann provides Cape Ann with information and events that support and reinforce the value and importance of the literary arts. The nonprofit organization commemorates the defunct Toad Hall bookstore’s 45 years of service on Cape Ann. Literary Cape Ann’s generous sponsors include: SUN Engineering in Danvers, Bach Builders in Gloucester and the Institution for Savings.
The link for the free Zoom webinar is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81316692659#success.
More information may be found at Literary Cape Ann’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/literarycapeann
